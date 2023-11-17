NTMC database exposed personal info to open web: report

The National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC) in Bangladesh has exposed a database to the open web. The types of data that leaked online were extensive, American technology magazine WIRED reports.

The list of data is long: names, professions, blood groups, parents’ names, phone numbers, the length of calls, vehicle registrations, passport details and fingerprint photos, according to the report.

When asked by bdnews24.com, Major General Ziaul Ahsan, director general of NTMC, said the information about the data leak was “totally incorrect”.

These are sample data which are always collected for research and development, he said. “These are not original data.”

WIRED reported that it was not a typical database leak. For months, NTMC published people’s personal information through an “unsecured” database linked to its systems. And this past week, anonymous hackers attacked the exposed database, wiping details from the system and claiming to have stolen the trove of information, according to the report.