Telecoms minister explains why Bijoy keyboard is mandatory for Android smartphones

Telecoms Minister Mustafa Jabbar has offered an explanation as to why all Android smartphones are required to install the Bijoy Android Package Kit before being marketed in Bangladesh.

The government wants to ensure users have a way to type in Bangla for free on their mobile phones, said Jabbar. And since the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution has recognised the Bijoy keyboard as 'standard,' it was noted in the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission guidelines.

Ananda Computers, founded by Jabbar, released Bijoy Bangla keyboard on Dec 16, 1988. It later became a widely used Bangla writing software. Jabbar also received various awards for the development of the software.