    Telecoms minister explains why Bijoy keyboard is mandatory for Android smartphones

    The government wants to ensure mobile users can type in Bangla for free, Telecoms Minister Mustafa Jabbar says

    Published : 17 Jan 2023, 07:19 AM
    Telecoms Minister Mustafa Jabbar has offered an explanation as to why all Android smartphones are required to install the Bijoy Android Package Kit before being marketed in Bangladesh.

    The government wants to ensure users have a way to type in Bangla for free on their mobile phones, said Jabbar. And since the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution has recognised the Bijoy keyboard as 'standard,' it was noted in the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission guidelines.

    Ananda Computers, founded by Jabbar, released Bijoy Bangla keyboard on Dec 16, 1988. It later became a widely used Bangla writing software. Jabbar also received various awards for the development of the software.

    "Mobile companies will also get the software for free. There will be no ads. Mobile phone users can operate it for free. There is no reason to think that Mustafa Jabbar will earn millions due to this order,” said Jabbar.

    The BTRC issued a directive last Friday, making it mandatory for all imported and locally manufactured Android smartphones to install Bijoy software. It said that no smartphones will be allowed to be marketed without the software.

    The regulatory body has also sent letters to the president of the Bangladesh Mobile Phone Importers Association and concerned parties in this regard. It said that the Bijoy Android APK file will be provided by the spectrum department of BTRC free of charge.

    The APK file has to be installed on mobile sets and shown to the commission before asking for permission to market the phones.

    "I do not know the reason behind the Bijoy name. Standard code or keyboard was used here. The patent for Bangla writing has been set; the government did it in 2017. Do not think that Minister Mustafa Jabbar is behind it. It was standardised by the Bangladesh Computer Council in 2017, which was approved by the BSTI in 2018,” Jabbar said.

