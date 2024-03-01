Elon Musk sues OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman for abandoning mission

Elon Musk has sued ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and its chief executive Sam Altman, among others, saying they had abandoned the company's original mission to develop artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity not profit.

The lawsuit filed late on Thursday said Altman and OpenAI's co-founder Greg Brockman originally approached Musk to make an open source, non-profit company.

The Microsoft-backed company's focus on making money breached that contract, lawyers for Musk said in the lawsuit filed in San Francisco. They added that the company had kept the design of GPT-4, its most advanced AI model, "a complete secret".

OpenAI, Microsoft and Musk did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Musk co-founded OpenAI in 2015, but stepped down from its board in 2018. He also runs electric vehicle maker Tesla androcket maker SpaceX and bought Twitter for $44 billion in October 2022.