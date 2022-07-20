Apple reaches $50m settlement over defective MacBook keyboards
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Jul 2022 12:26 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2022 12:26 PM BdST
Apple Inc agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit by customers who claimed it knew and concealed that the "butterfly" keyboards on its MacBook laptop computers were prone to failure.
The proposed preliminary settlement was filed late Monday night in the federal court in San Jose, California, and requires a judge's approval.
Customers claimed that MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro keyboards suffered from sticky and unresponsive keys, and that tiny amounts of dust or debris could make it difficult to type.
They also said Apple's service program was inadequate because the Cupertino, California-based company often provided replacement keyboards with the same problems.
The settlement covers customers who bought MacBook, MacBook Air and most MacBook Pro models between 2015 and 2019 in seven US states: California, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York and Washington.
Apple denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle. It did not immediately respond on Tuesday to requests for comment.
Lawyers for the customers expect maximum payouts of $395 to people who replaced multiple keyboards, $125 to people who replaced one keyboard, and $50 to people who replaced key caps.
Customers also remain eligible for four years of free keyboard repairs following their purchases.
The customers' law firms, Girard Sharp LLP and Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP, may seek up to $15 million for legal fees, which would be deducted from the $50 million settlement fund, court papers show.
The case is In re: MacBook Keyboard Litigation, US District Court, Northern District of California, No 18-02813
- Google faces $1bn UK trial over app store pricing
- Twitter gets fast-tracked trial over $44bn deal
- Google to allow app developers to use rival payment systems
- Apple violates antitrust laws: Russia
- Cryptoverse: Holding your breath for a bitcoin bounce
- Russia fines Google $370m
- Apple hovers above competition
- Apple has ended consulting deal with Jony Ive
- Google faces $1 billion UK trial over app store pricing
- Twitter gets fast-tracked Elon Musk trial over $44bn deal
- Google to allow app developers to use rival payment systems, to cut fees
- Russia says Apple violates antitrust laws
- Cryptoverse: Holding your breath for a bitcoin bounce
- Russia fines Google $370 mln for repeated content violations: regulator
Most Read
- Technical issues delayed a Biman flight for 4 hours. Passengers were stuck inside the whole time without air conditioning
- Recurring power outage is back in Bangladesh, this time with timetables
- JKG's Ariful, Sabrina jailed for 11 years over COVID test scam
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day
- Bangladesh inflation hits 9-year high of 7.56% in June, squeezing households harder
- As dollar gets dearer, concerns loom over Bangladesh's energy security
- After limiting AC use to save power, govt orders its employees to stop wearing suits
- Government is enforcing power cuts to shops open after 8pm, says state minister
- Putin forges ties with Iran's supreme leader in Tehran talks
- SSC exams to start Sept 15, HSC exams in Nov: minister