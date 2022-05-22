Apple looks to boost production outside China
>> Reuters
Published: 22 May 2022 09:38 AM BdST Updated: 22 May 2022 09:38 AM BdST
Apple Inc has told some of its contract manufacturers that it wants to increase production outside China, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
India and Vietnam, which are already sites of Apple production, are among the countries short-listed by the company as alternatives, the report added.
Apple last month forecast bigger supply problems as COVID-19 lockdowns slowed production and demand in China.
The report said that Apple is citing China's strict anti-Covid policy and other reasons for its decision.
Apple declined to comment to WSJ and couldn't be immediately reached by Reuters on Saturday.
More stories
- Big Tech is getting clobbered on Wall Street
- WhatsApp introduces commercial services
- Canada to ban Huawei/ZTE 5G equipment
- Chinese hackers tried to steal Russian defence data
- Google 'private browsing' mode not really private: Texas lawsuit
- What’s down the road for silicon?
- Twitter defends count of spam accounts after Musk criticism
- FBI sought Pegasus tools from Israel
Recent Stories
- Big Tech is getting clobbered on Wall Street. It’s a good time for them
- WhatsApp introduces commercial services as parent company Meta seeks fresh revenue
- Canada to ban Huawei/ZTE 5G equipment, joining Five Eyes allies
- Chinese hackers tried to steal Russian defence data: report
- Google 'private browsing' mode not really private, Texas lawsuit says
- What’s down the road for silicon?
Opinion
Most Read
- Woman attacked at Bangladesh railway station for her outfit
- Slowly but steadily, Sylhet flooding begins to improve
- India jails trafficking suspect Ridoy Babo, 6 other Bangladeshis for life in rape case
- Bangladesh Bank devalues taka again as US dollar hits record high
- Reserves rise slightly past $42bn as Bangladesh scrambles to calm a dwindling currency market
- Bangladesh reports first COVID death in a month, 16 cases
- Russia hustles to recruit soldiers and halts gas supplies to Finland
- Soak up the full moon from Padma bridge: Quader
- 3 die as train rams pickup van in Gazipur
- Victim of human-trafficking suspect Ridoy Babo returns to Bangladesh