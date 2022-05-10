Tesla recalls US 130,000 vehicles over touchscreen display malfunction
David Shepardson, Reuters
Published: 10 May 2022 06:20 PM BdST Updated: 10 May 2022 06:20 PM BdST
Tesla Inc TSLA.O is recalling about 130,000 vehicles in the United States following an overheating issue that may cause the centre touchscreen display to malfunction, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.
The recall covers Tesla's S and X from the 2021 and 2022 model years and its 3 and Y from the 222 model year. The electric vehicle maker will provide an over-the-air software update to resolve the issue, according to the NHTSA.
The infotainment system's CPU overheating could prevent the center screen from displaying images from the rearview camera, warning lights and other information, NHTSA said.
Tesla told NHTSA it was aware of 59 warranty claims and 59 field reports received since January that may be related to the issue but no reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue.
Tesla recalled 48,000 Model 3 Performance vehicles in the US in April for an issue that may not display the speedometer when in "Track Mode".
Tesla has issued a number of recalls for camera-related issues. In March, Tesla recalled 947 vehicles in the United States because the rearview image may not immediately display when they begin to reverse.
In December, Tesla recalled 356,309 of its 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles to address rearview camera issues.
The NHTSA said "the rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lid, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying."
Tesla has issued 11 recalls this year, tied with Chrysler parent Stellantis for fourth most in 2022.
