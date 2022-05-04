Uzbekistan legalises solar-powered crypto mining
Published: 04 May 2022 04:08 PM BdST Updated: 04 May 2022 04:08 PM BdST
Uzbekistan will allow companies to mine cryptocurrencies using solar energy and will exempt all crypto operations by domestic and foreign companies from income tax, according to a presidential decree published this week.
The Tashkent government wants miners to power their farms by installing their own solar panels.
Alternatively, mining companies can be connected to the power grid if they pay double the regular price. However, during peak consumption periods extra surcharges can be levied, according to the decree.
No licence is required for mining but the company must be registered by a newly formed Uzbek National Agency for Perspective Projects, the document said.
Some cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, are created by a process called proof of work which requires computers to "mine" the currency by solving complex puzzles. Powering those computers involves large amounts of electricity.
Uzbekistan legalised cryptocurrency trading in 2018 but only on a domestic crypto exchange. The central Asian nation has also launched a series of renewable energy projects, mostly solar and wind power plants.
Neighbouring Kazakhstan, which became the world's second-largest centre for bitcoin mining after the United States last year, has cracked down on mining after such operations strained its power grid dominated by ageing coal power plants.
- Uzbekistan legalises solar-powered crypto mining
- Apple hit with EU antitrust charge again
- Musk's Twitter deal stirs fears of abuse in Asia
- Musk’s ties to China could create headaches for Twitter
- CIRT warns of possible cyber-attack during Eid
- Musk's Twitter takeover leaves many worried
- Is there a ceiling on internet users?
- WhatsApp plans cashback for peer transfers in India
- Uzbekistan legalises solar-powered crypto mining
- Apple hit with EU antitrust charge over mobile payments technology
- Musk's Twitter deal stirs fears of abuse in Asia, Middle East
- Musk’s ties to China could create headaches for Twitter
- Those dedicated to limiting harmful posts worry about Twitter under Musk
- Bangladesh CIRT warns of possible cyber-attack during Eid amid Ukraine-Russia war
Most Read
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- Rain and storm in forecast as Bangladesh prepares to celebrate Eid
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday
- Retailers run out of cooking oil stocks, crisis deepens ahead of Eid
- Putin puts West on notice: Moscow can terminate exports and deals
- Man who assaulted flight attendants gets 60 days in jail
- Man opens fire at Eid congregation in Cumilla, one injured
- Lightning strikes kill seven in four districts of Bangladesh on Eid-ul-Fitr day
- 2 killed in violence over turf control in Faridpur on Eid-ul-Fitr day