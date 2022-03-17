Qualcomm stops selling products to Russian companies
>>Reuters
Published: 17 Mar 2022 09:59 AM BdST Updated: 17 Mar 2022 09:59 AM BdST
Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday it has stopped selling its products to Russian companies in compliance with US-imposed sanctions after Moscow invaded Ukraine.
The company's action was disclosed by its senior vice president of government affairs, Nate Tibbits, in a tweet as a reply to a comment by Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.
Urging Tibbits to stop supplies to Russia, Fedorov said Qualcomm products are still available in Russia and it "inadvertently enables this country to kill thousands of Ukrainians."
In his reply, Tibbits said, "This is incorrect. Qualcomm has called for a peaceful resolution to Russia's aggression in Ukraine, made direct donations to relief organisations & match employee contributions."
"We comply with US sanctions & laws are not selling products to Russian companies," he said.
Thanking the move, Fedorov subsequently suggested that the chipmaker can send its satellite phones for Ukrainian rescuers if it wants to help.
While the invasion has drawn the ire of Western nations and resulted in several US companies halting operations in Russia, the country has called its actions in Ukraine a "special operation".
Revenue from Russia and Ukraine accounts for less than 1% of its total revenue, Qualcomm had said at its stockholder meeting earlier this month.
- Qualcomm stops selling products to Russian companies
- Meta rolls out parental supervision tools on Instagram
- Apple iPhone SE review: a phone for the anti-consumer
- Former Disney chief enters metaverse
- Tesla, SpaceX see significant inflation risks: Musk
- How much real money can you make from virtual art?
- Bitcoin was made for this moment. So why isn’t it booming?
- YouTube blocks Russian state media channels worldwide
- Qualcomm stops selling products to Russian companies
- Meta rolls out parental supervision tools on Instagram
- Apple iPhone SE review: a phone for the anti-consumer
- Former Disney chief Bob Iger enters metaverse through investment in Genies
- Musk says Tesla, SpaceX see significant inflation risks
- How much real money can you make from virtual art?
Most Read
- Saudi Arabia says it’s aligned with Bangladesh in the vision of future
- Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal arrives in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh Railway halts online train ticket sales from Mar 21-25
- Sizzling heat and congestion chaos leave Dhaka citizens in agony
- Moscow, Beijing working on SWIFT workaround: Russian lawmaker
- Law ministry suggests another six-month extension to Khaleda’s suspended sentence
- Novoair to resume daily Kolkata flights Mar 27
- Putin says Russia will achieve goals in Ukraine, won't bow to West
- Mercury rises to 37°C as Bangladesh bakes in heat wave
- Bangladesh records no COVID deaths for second straight day