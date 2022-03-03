Grameenphone to introduce eSIM in Bangladesh

Subscribers of the top network will be able to get an eSIM from Mar 7 through registration and going through the proper procedures, it said in a media statement on Wednesday.

Users will require a mobile set that supports an eSIM.

“We are delighted to bring such a new and environmentally-friendly technology to Bangladesh and we invite everyone to join us on this journey and become a pioneering user of an advanced technology,” Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman said.

Customers have to take eSIM-supported devices to Grameenphone experience centres in Dhaka or Chattogram in order to get the new e-SIM connection.

Once they register their biometric data, they will be allowed to purchase the eSIM. The eSIM request can also be made through the Grameenphone online shop.

To activate the eSIM, users must turn on their WiFi connection or mobile data option and scan the QR code with the cameras of their eSIM-supported devices.

A user will be able to connect multiple networks and numbers at one time simultaneously via an eSIM, but the extent of the service will depend on the mobile set.