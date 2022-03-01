YouTube to block channels linked to Russia's RT and Sputnik across Europe
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Mar 2022 04:08 PM BdST Updated: 01 Mar 2022 04:08 PM BdST
YouTube is blocking channels connected to Russian state-backed media outlets RT and Sputnik across Europe effective immediately, due to the situation in Ukraine, the company operated by Alphabet Inc's Google, said on Tuesday.
"It'll take time for our systems to fully ramp up. Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action," a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement.
The company's actions follows that of Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc, which on Monday said it will restrict access to television network RT and news agency Sputnik on its platforms across the European Union.
Twitter Inc has also said that it would label tweets
containing contents from the Russian state-controlled media and reduce their
visibility.
More stories
- YouTube to block channels linked to Russia's RT, Sputnik
- Elon Musk satellite internet terminals arrive in Ukraine
- Sonic's break-out leaves Sega hoping for more
- As the tanks rolled into Ukraine, so did malware. Then Microsoft entered the war
- Google temporarily disables Google Maps live traffic data in Ukraine
- Russian channels blocked from earning Google ad dollars
- Russia’s cyber war against Ukraine and its wider impact
- Conspiracy theorists turn to DuckDuckGo
Recent Stories
- YouTube to block channels linked to Russia's RT and Sputnik across Europe
- Satellite internet terminals, sent by Elon Musk, arrive in Ukraine
- After decades in a spin, Sonic's break-out leaves Sega hoping for more
- As the tanks rolled into Ukraine, So did malware. Then Microsoft entered the war
- Google temporarily disables Google Maps live traffic data in Ukraine
- Google blocks RT, other Russian channels from earning ad dollars
Opinion
Most Read
- Moscow hits back by barring EU and Canadian airlines
- A Bangladeshi woman fell in love in Ukraine. Now a single mother, she seeks refuge from a war
- Russian artillery pounds Ukraine's Kharkiv as ceasefire talks end with no breakthrough
- After a fumbled start, Russian forces hit harder in Ukraine
- Toyota stops production in Japan after possible cyberattack at a supplier
- Most Bangladeshi expatriates who fled Ukraine do not want to return home: state minister
- Ruble crashes, stock market closes and Russia’s economy staggers
- Ukraine envoy to US says Russia used a vacuum bomb in its invasion
- Bangladesh registers 897 virus cases, 4 deaths in a day
- Zelenskyy urges the EU to admit Ukraine immediately