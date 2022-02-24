At metaverse event, Meta's Zuckerberg unveils work to improve how humans chat to AI
>> Elizabeth Culliford, Reuters
Published: 24 Feb 2022 12:27 AM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2022 12:27 AM BdST
Facebook-owner Meta is working on AI research to allow people to have more natural conversations with voice assistants, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Wednesday, a step towards how people will communicate with AI in the metaverse.
The company's Project CAIRaoke is "a fully end-to-end neural model for building on-device assistants," said Zuckerberg, speaking at Meta's live-streamed artificial intelligence event.
Zuckerberg is betting that the metaverse, a futuristic idea of virtual environments where users can work, socialise and play, will be the successor to the mobile internet.
The social media company, which recently lost a third of its market value after a dismal earnings report, has invested heavily in its new focus on building the metaverse and changed its name to reflect this ambition. This month Meta reported a 2021 net loss of $10.2 billion from its Reality Labs, the company's augmented and virtual reality business.
Meta also recently announced its research team has built a new artificial intelligence supercomputer that it thinks will be the fastest in the world when completed in mid-2022.
Zuckerberg said Meta was working on a new class of generative AI models that will allow people to describe a world and generate aspects of it. He showcased an AI concept called Builder Bot -- which allows users to describe what they want the AI to generate. He showed a demo where he, as a legless avatar on an island, commanded AI through speech to create a beach and then add clouds, trees and even a picnic blanket.
"As we advance this technology further, you'll be able to create nuanced worlds to explore and share experiences with others, with just your voice," said Zuckerberg.
- Zuckerberg unveils work to make AI assistants smarter
- Why Apple’s fight in the Netherlands matters
- Police didn’t hack civilians without court approval: Israel
- Who is behind QAnon? Linguistic detectives find fingerprints
- Kazakhstan internet shutdown offers lessons for Ukraine crisis
- Trump’s Truth Social is poised to join a crowded field
- US adds WeChat, AliExpress to list of notorious piracy markets
- Trump app opens to hundreds of testers
- At metaverse event, Meta's Zuckerberg unveils work to improve how humans chat to AI
- Why Apple’s fight in the Netherlands matters
- Israel says police didn’t hack civilians without court approval
- Who is behind QAnon? Linguistic detectives find fingerprints
- Kazakhstan’s internet shutdown offers lessons for Russia-Ukraine crisis
- Trump’s Truth Social is poised to join a crowded field
Most Read
- Ali, 65, met Banu, 55, at a housing project in southern Bangladesh. Now they’re tying the knot
- Indian actor arrested for tweet on hijab row judge
- Fire at Nilkhet book market in Dhaka extinguished
- Massive Afif-Miraz stand fire Bangladesh past Afghanistan in ODI opener
- Disgraced police officer Mizanur jailed for 3 years for bribery, ACC’s Basir gets 8 years
- Bangladesh is introducing two-day weekends to educational institutions from 2023
- Dhaka-Sylhet Highway development project overshoots budget by more than 100%
- Western sanctions on banks only scratch surface of Fortress Russia
- Pallab Sushil struggles to stay sane after losing his six brothers to hit-and-run
- Murdered Mitu’s father files no-confidence plea against PBI report