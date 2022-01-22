Google asks judge to dismiss most of Texas antitrust lawsuit
>> Reuters
Published: 22 Jan 2022 07:36 PM BdST Updated: 22 Jan 2022 07:36 PM BdST
Alphabet Inc's Google asked a federal judge on Friday to dismiss the majority of an antitrust lawsuit filed by Texas and other states that accused the search giant of abusing its dominance of the online advertising market.
Google said in its court filing that the states failed to show that it illegally worked with Facebook, now Meta, to counter "header bidding," a technology that publishers developed to make more money from advertising placed on their websites. Facebook is not a defendant in the lawsuit.
The states had also alleged that Google used at least three programmes to manipulate ad auctions to coerce advertisers and publishers into using Google's tools.
Google responded that the states had a "collection of grievances" but no proof of wrongdoing. On some allegations, Google argued the states waited too long to file its lawsuit.
"They criticise Google for not designing its products to better suit its rivals' needs and for making improvements to those products that leave its competitors too far behind. They see the 'solution' to Google’s success as holding Google back," the company said in its filing.
Google asked for four of the six counts to be dismissed with prejudice, which means that it could not be brought back to the same court.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said they would press on with the fight. "The company whose motto was once 'Don't Be Evil' now asks the world to examine their egregious monopoly abuses and see no evil, hear no evil, and speak no evil,” he said in a statement.
The Texas lawsuit had two other claims based on state law and made against Google which were stayed in September. The search giant did not ask for them to be dismissed on Friday but may in the future.
The lawsuit is one part of a long list of antitrust investigations and federal and state litigation against the Big Tech platforms.
- Google asks judge to dismiss Texas antitrust lawsuit
- Microsoft wants Activision for its games
- Twitter shakes up security team
- What’s all the hype about the metaverse?
- Israeli police under fire over use of Pegasus to hack Israelis
- Crypto enthusiasts meet their match - angry gamers
- Microsoft warns of cyberattack on Ukrainian computer networks
- 10 Minute School raises $2m seed funding
- Google asks judge to dismiss most of Texas antitrust lawsuit
- It’s not complicated. Microsoft wants Activision for its games.
- Twitter shakes up security team
- What’s all the hype about the metaverse?
- Israeli citizens hacked by police using Pegasus, newspaper says
- Crypto enthusiasts meet their match - angry gamers
Most Read
- Bangladesh shuts schools, colleges for two weeks as virus surges
- Pori Moni, Sariful Razz revel in Gaye Holud
- Sanctioned force RAB is US, UK’s creation, says Bangladesh FM Momen
- Chinese man ‘apologised’ after throwing money at traffic policemen in Dhaka
- Bangladesh Bank sets minimum wage of bank employees
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas become parents via surrogate
- Husband’s friend is the second killer of actress Shimu: police
- Bangladesh registers 17 COVID deaths in a day, highest in 14 weeks
- A viral photo helps bring Syrian refugee family to Italy
- Organisers to carry on with Dhaka International Trade Fair, despite COVID surge