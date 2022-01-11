Server outage brings several websites of Bangladesh government down
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Jan 2022 08:10 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2022 08:10 PM BdST
A number of major government websites, including that of the ICT Division, have been inaccessible for hours due to what an official described as a problem in the server of the national web portal.
The ministries and agencies hit by the outage include the local government ministry, the education ministry, the health ministry, Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka South City Corporation.
The website of Dhaka North City Corporation has been down since Tuesday afternoon.
Tuhinul Islam, the city corporation’s systems analyst, said: “A problem has occurred in the server of our national web portal. The work to troubleshoot the problem is under way. It may be resolved quickly.”
Adnan Faisal, a spokesman for the government’s a2i programme, said the users were facing difficulties in accessing some websites due to maintenance work on the national data centre’s server.
“Some websites have been down since 11:30am. Our team of experts is working on it. Some websites are back on now. The others will also come back online,” he said.
- Why Tesla soared as others struggled
- India's antitrust body orders Google inquiry
- 5G service to go forward as US reaches deal with carriers
- He made Wordle for his partner. Now it’s an online hit
- 2022 is full of first steps to the moon
- Everybody into the metaverse! Virtual reality beckons Big Tech
- Are Apple AirTags being used to track people and steal cars?
- How Chinese police track critics on social media
- Server outage brings several websites of Bangladesh government down
- Smart guns finally arriving in US, seeking to shake up firearms market
- Why Tesla soared as other automakers struggled to make cars
- India's antitrust body orders Google inquiry after news publishers complain
- BlackBerry's demise is a warning
- 5G cellular service will go forward as US reaches deal with carriers
Most Read
- Elevated expressway, flyover threaten to scupper Chattogram metro rail plans
- Bangladesh imposes tough restrictions as virus cases surge amid omicron fears
- Tk 600,000 of fish caught at once in Cox’s Bazar
- The ships that travel to St Martin’s Island
- Actors Pori Moni, Sariful Razz are expecting their first child
- Bangladesh transport owners seek fare hike for half-capacity trips amid COVID spike
- Bangladesh’s COVID cases rise by 2,458 in a day, highest in over 4 months
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 50% in a day to 2,231
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul and his wife contract coronavirus