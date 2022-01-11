Server outage brings several websites of Bangladesh government down

The ministries and agencies hit by the outage include the local government ministry, the education ministry, the health ministry, Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka South City Corporation.

The website of Dhaka North City Corporation has been down since Tuesday afternoon.

Tuhinul Islam, the city corporation’s systems analyst, said: “A problem has occurred in the server of our national web portal. The work to troubleshoot the problem is under way. It may be resolved quickly.”

Adnan Faisal, a spokesman for the government’s a2i programme, said the users were facing difficulties in accessing some websites due to maintenance work on the national data centre’s server.

“Some websites have been down since 11:30am. Our team of experts is working on it. Some websites are back on now. The others will also come back online,” he said.