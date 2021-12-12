Intel shows research for packing more computing power into chips beyond 2025
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Dec 2021 10:19 AM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2021 10:19 AM BdST
Research teams at Intel Corp on Saturday unveiled work that the company believes will help it keep speeding up and shrinking computing chips over the next ten years, with several technologies aimed at stacking parts of chips on top of each other.
Intel's Research Components Group introduced the work in papers at an international conference being held in San Francisco. The Silicon Valley company is working to regain a lead in making the smallest, fastest chips that it has lost in recent years to rivals like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
While Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger has laid out commercial plans aimed at regaining that lead by 2025, the research work unveiled Saturday gives a look into how Intel plans to compete beyond 2025.
One of the ways Intel is packing more computing power into chips by stacking up "tiles" or "chiplets" in three dimensions rather than making chips all as one two-dimension piece. Intel showed work Saturday that could allow for 10 times as many connections between stacked tiles, meaning that more complex tiles can be stacked on top of one another.
But perhaps the biggest advance showed Saturday was a research paper demonstrating a way to stack transistors - tiny switches that form the most basic building bocks of chips by representing the 1s and 0s of digital logic - on top of one another.
Intel believes the technology will yield a 30% to 50% increase in the number of transistors it can pack into a given area on a chip. Raising the number of transistors is the main reason chips have consistently gotten faster over the past 50 years.
"By stacking the devices directly on top of each other, we're clearly saving area," Paul Fischer, director and senior principal engineer of Intel's Components Research Group told Reuters in an interview. "We're reducing interconnect lengths and really saving energy, making this not only more cost efficient, but also better performing."
- Intel shows research for packing more power into chips
- Bangladesh students win NASA award for mission concept
- Long wait for dog phones
- Amazon's complex cloud complicates backup plans
- Italy fines Amazon record $1.3b
- Amazon cloud outage hits websites, apps
- Microsoft seizes 42 websites from a Chinese hacking group
- Welcome to ‘web3’. What’s that?
- Bangladesh students win NASA Space Apps Challenge award for Best Mission Concept
- Hoping for a dog phone? You may have a long wait
- Outage shows how Amazon's complex cloud makes backup plans difficult
- Italy fines Amazon record $1.3b for abuse of market dominance
- Amazon cloud outage hits major websites, streaming apps
- Microsoft seizes 42 websites from a Chinese hacking group
Most Read
- Malaysia to resume taking in workers from Bangladesh
- Dhaka airport runway to close every night until Jun 10 for taxiway construction
- Lights out for Bangladesh’s cinema halls
- Bangladesh reports its first cases of omicron variant
- Is Murad Hassan returning to Bangladesh after his failed attempt to enter Canada?
- Bangladesh students win NASA Space Apps Challenge award for Best Mission Concept
- Bangladesh summons US ambassador over sanctions on RAB officials
- He was hoping for work in Dubai. But passport details identical to another man's has barred him for a year
- Fire at multi-storey building in Dhaka's Bangla Motor 'under control'
- US sanctions RAB, seven officials for ‘human rights abuse’