The best tech gifts that aren’t gadgets
>> Brian X Chen, The New York Times
Published: 25 Nov 2021 04:19 PM BdST Updated: 25 Nov 2021 04:19 PM BdST
My favourite holiday tech gift doesn’t require batteries or software updates. It’s not even a gadget, though it was made with technology.
Can you guess what it is?
A few years ago, my wife experimented with her iPad and a digital stylus to make digital illustrations. Using Procreate, a drawing app, she loaded a photo of our beloved corgi, Max, as a reference to trace over before embellishing the image with a polka-dot bow tie and a cartoonishly long tongue. I liked it so much that I picked a background color that would complement our home and uploaded the illustration to the app Keepsake, a printing service that assembles your images in a nice frame before delivering it to your door.
A large, framed portrait of Max now hangs as a centrepiece in our living room in all its two-dimensional glory. It makes me smile and is always a conversation starter when we have guests over. That’s more than I can say about other tech gifts that I’ve received over the years, such as video games and smart speakers, which only brought short-lived joy.
Glen Harvey/The New York Times
So here’s a list of ideas for tech gifts we can give without actually buying tech, from the presents you can create to experiences that will last a lifetime.
The gift of fixing
Last week, I told a friend I had a special present for her: I would fix her iPhone problem.
She had complained to me about her 5-year-old iPhone SE. The device could no longer take photos or install software updates because nearly all of the device’s data storage was used up.
So before she left for her Thanksgiving vacation, I met her for lunch and walked her through the process of backing up photos to an external drive before purging all the images from the device. Then I plugged her phone into a computer to back up all her data before installing the new operating system.
She was thrilled to have this problem fixed before her trip. She can now take lots of photos on vacation. Plus, a new Apple software update has a tool to add a digital vaccine card to the iPhone’s wallet app, which makes holiday travel slightly less stressful in the pandemic.
Glen Harvey/The New York Times
In some ways, this beats giving a brand-new gadget because it spares them the hassle of learning how to use a new piece of tech.
The gift of creation
Apart from the example of the digital illustration of my dog, there are plenty of other ways we can use tech to create for friends and family.
For one, I’m a fan of photo books that can easily be created with web tools. A few years ago, a colleague’s Secret Santa gift for me was a calendar she made using Google’s photo books service. She created it by pulling photos from my dog’s Instagram account and compiling them into a calendar — each month was a different photo of Max posing next to an entree cooked by my wife and me. I was delighted.
In general, photo-printing services offer nice ways to turn digital photos into physical keepsakes in the form of old-school, large prints and even mugs and Christmas ornaments. (Wirecutter, our sister publication that reviews products, tested two dozen photo-printing services and highlighted its favourites.)
The gift of knowledge
Before the pandemic upended our lives, my wife bought a DSLR, the type of digital camera used by professionals, with the goal of learning more about digital photography. Then the lockdowns happened, vacations turned into staycations and the camera ended up living in a drawer.
Mary Lam via The New York Times
What would your friends and family like to learn? We have plenty of options for potential gift classes, since the pandemic drove many teachers to offer virtual instruction online, including for cooking lessons and workout routines. The gift of knowledge goes a long way and sometimes gives back, like when the recipient of online cooking lessons uses that newfound knowledge to make you dinner.
The gift of no tech
The pandemic may have exposed us to more screen time than we could ever imagine enduring, so a great gift this year could also be anything that takes our attention away from tech.
That could be renting a cabin in an area with no cellular service, tickets to a play, a winter hike and a picnic — anything that gives us respite from our inevitable return to screens.
©2021 The New York Times Company
- ‘State-sponsored attackers’ may have targeted iPhones: Apple to Thai activists
- Contending with the pandemic, wealthy nations wage global battle for migrants
- Can a machine learn morality?
- The internet broke brand loyalty
- What Apple’s new repair programme means for your iPhone
- Apple to sell spare parts to repair devices
- US to partner with Israel to fight malware attacks
- Why the internet is turning into QVC
- Virtual real estate plot sells for record $2.4 million
- Apple warns Thai activists ‘state-sponsored attackers’ may have targeted iPhones
- Contending with the pandemic, wealthy nations wage global battle for migrants
- Can a machine learn morality?
- The internet broke brand loyalty
- What Apple’s new repair programme means for you (and your iPhone)
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s GDP stands at $411bn after base year revision
- BNP brushes aside ‘rumours’ about ailing Khaleda
- Bangladesh signs $2.6bn deal with Japan for underground train, Matarbari power plant
- Bangladesh logs 3 virus deaths, 312 cases in a day
- Garment workers block Mirpur road to demand pay hike
- Bangladesh defers Dhaka airport runway repair to March 2022
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Tribunal sentences former BNP MP Abdul Momin Talukder to death for 1971 war crimes
- High Court puts freeze on govt order to install TV set-top box by Nov 30
- Dhaka traffic grinds to halt amid student protest