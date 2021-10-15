High-speed mobile internet back on in Bangladesh after 12-hour outage

Although Friday is the weekend, people suffered in various ways as services, such as many ATM booths and ridesharing apps, were on the blink.

Readers of bdnews24.com from parts of the country said they had failed to access 3G and 4G data on their devices since early Friday.

High-speed internet services in six districts were blocked on Wednesday in the wake of attacks on Durga Puja pavilions and temples by religious fanatics.

The communal violence erupted in Cumilla after inciteful posts spread on social media, alleging that the Quran had been dishonoured at a temple. Puja venues were also vandalised in Chandpur, Chattogram, Chapainawabganj and Moulvibazar and clashes resulted in casualties.