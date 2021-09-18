Ireland raises privacy question over Facebook smart glasses
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Sep 2021 10:24 AM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2021 10:24 AM BdST
Ireland's data privacy regulator on Friday said it had asked Facebook to demonstrate that an LED indicator light on the social media giant's newly launched smart glasses is "an effective means" to let people know they are being filmed or photographed.
Ireland's Data Privacy Commissioner (DPC) is the lead regulator of Facebook under the European Union's strict data privacy laws as the firm's European headquarters are based in Dublin.
Facebook smart glasses, which were created in partnership with Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica, allow wearers to listen to music, take calls or capture photos and short videos and share them across Facebook's services using a companion app.
"While it is accepted that many devices including smart phones can record third party individuals, it is generally the case that the camera or the phone is visible as the device by which recording is happening, thereby putting those captured in the recordings on notice," the Irish regulator said in a statement.
"With the glasses, there is a very small indicator light that comes on when recording is occurring. It has not been demonstrated to the DPC and Garante that comprehensive testing in the field was done by Facebook or Ray-Ban to ensure the indicator LED light is an effective means of giving notice."
The Irish regulator said it shares the concerns of the Italian Data Protection Regulator, the Garante, which asked Facebook for clarifications on Sept 10 to assess the smart glasses for compliance with privacy laws.
It also said it wanted Facebook to run an information campaign to alert the public as to how this new consumer product may give rise to less obvious recording of their images.
- Facebook rolls out new business tools for brands
- AI can now write its own computer code
- Smartphones may be too good
- SpaceX set to launch all-civilian mission
- Apple updates iPads, watches
- Russia fines Facebook, Twitter
- Apple expected to unveil new iPhones
- Apple issues emergency security updates to close a spyware flaw
- Facebook rolls out new messaging, business tools for brands
- AI can now write its own computer code. That’s good news for humans
- Smartphones may be too good
- SpaceX set to make history with first all-civilian crew launched into orbit
- Apple updates iPads, watches as new 5G iPhones expected
- Russia fines Facebook, Twitter for not deleting banned content
Most Read
- England takes Bangladesh off COVID red list for travel
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- Evaly boss Rassel planned to declare bankruptcy: RAB
- A Bangla rendition of 'Manike Mage Hithe'? Yohani is open to it
- Evaly rose to a dizzying height. Now its colossal debt takes down owners
- Hasina leaves Dhaka to join UNGA
- UGC launches COVID vaccine registration weblink for university students
- Her song tops 100m views on YouTube. But Yohani is ready to do more
- Evaly boss Rassel, wife placed on 3-day remand
- Bangladesh records 1,907 new virus cases, another 38 die