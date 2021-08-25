‘Dangerous’ games: Bangladesh regulator orders removal of PUBG, Free Fire

“We have shut down PUBG and Free Fire and are taking steps to remove other harmful apps,” Subrata Roy Maitra, vice-chairman of BTRC, said on Wednesday, citing an order from the Department of Telecommunications.

Asked how many harmful apps would be removed, Maitra said that the agency was also taking steps to remove several other apps like TikTok, Bigo Live and Likee.

“Even if you shut down the apps, they can be accessed through VPNs (virtual private networks),” he said. “We do not have the capability to shut those down. We will also write to the authorities in charge of these apps to request their removal.”

Previously, any app or website had to be shut down through orders to internet gateway service providers, and broadband and mobile operators, the BTRC official said. Now, the Department of Telecommunications has the ability to shut them down.

On Aug 16, the High Court ordered that ‘dangerous’ games such as PUBG and Free Fire be banned for three months.

The court also issued a rule asking why video sharing and streaming platforms such as TikTok and Likee should not be banned in response to a writ petition.

The rule also asked why a high-level committee should not be formed to oversee and review such games and video streaming services and why it should not order the creation of a policy regarding such matters.

Among the defendants were the secretary of post and telecommunications, the BTRC chairman, the secretary of education, the home secretary, the law secretary, the health secretary and the inspector general of police.

Two petitioners sent a legal notice to the defendants on Jun 19 highlighting the negative effects of these games and online video streaming apps on children, teenagers and other members of the younger generation.

These games and apps are leading to addiction among children and teenagers of Bangladesh and are damaging the nation’s “education, culture and values” while developing a “violent mentality” among teenagers, they said.

They demanded that these games and apps be banned or restricted.

After failing to receive a response to their legal notice, the petitioners sought an order from the High Court.