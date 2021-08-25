‘Dangerous’ games: Bangladesh regulator orders removal of PUBG, Free Fire
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Aug 2021 05:06 PM BdST Updated: 25 Aug 2021 05:06 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission has ordered that ‘dangerous’ games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, better known as PUBG, and Garena Free Fire be removed from the country’s online platforms.
“We have shut down PUBG and Free Fire and are taking steps to remove other harmful apps,” Subrata Roy Maitra, vice-chairman of BTRC, said on Wednesday, citing an order from the Department of Telecommunications.
Asked how many harmful apps would be removed, Maitra said that the agency was also taking steps to remove several other apps like TikTok, Bigo Live and Likee.
“Even if you shut down the apps, they can be accessed through VPNs (virtual private networks),” he said. “We do not have the capability to shut those down. We will also write to the authorities in charge of these apps to request their removal.”
Previously, any app or website had to be shut down through orders to internet gateway service providers, and broadband and mobile operators, the BTRC official said. Now, the Department of Telecommunications has the ability to shut them down.
On Aug 16, the High Court ordered that ‘dangerous’ games such as PUBG and Free Fire be banned for three months.
The court also issued a rule asking why video sharing and streaming platforms such as TikTok and Likee should not be banned in response to a writ petition.
The rule also asked why a high-level committee should not be formed to oversee and review such games and video streaming services and why it should not order the creation of a policy regarding such matters.
Among the defendants were the secretary of post and telecommunications, the BTRC chairman, the secretary of education, the home secretary, the law secretary, the health secretary and the inspector general of police.
Two petitioners sent a legal notice to the defendants on Jun 19 highlighting the negative effects of these games and online video streaming apps on children, teenagers and other members of the younger generation.
These games and apps are leading to addiction among children and teenagers of Bangladesh and are damaging the nation’s “education, culture and values” while developing a “violent mentality” among teenagers, they said.
They demanded that these games and apps be banned or restricted.
After failing to receive a response to their legal notice, the petitioners sought an order from the High Court.
- Regulator orders removal of PUBG, Free Fire
- Google self-driving spinoff Waymo begins public testing
- Thailand develops machine to squeeze out more vaccine doses
- TikTok adds in-app shopping with Shopify
- Bangladesh tops National Cyber Security Index in South Asia
- Tesla sells ‘Full Self-Driving,’ but what is it really?
- Are you ready for sentient disney robots?
- Apple’s illusion of privacy is getting harder to sell
- ‘Dangerous’ games: Bangladesh regulator orders removal of PUBG, Free Fire
- Thailand develops robotic system to squeeze out more vaccine doses
- Google self-driving spinoff Waymo begins testing with public in San Francisco
- TikTok adds in-app shopping, in a partnership with Shopify
- Bangladesh tops National Cyber Security Index in South Asia
- Tesla sells ‘Full Self-Driving,’ but what is it really?
Most Read
- Dhaka ranked 54th among 60 in Safe Cities Index 2021
- Bangladesh aims to reopen educational institutions ‘soon’ if COVID cases drop
- Reuters photographer was killed after being left behind in retreat, Afghan general says
- A grim new trend: Why are more women now dying from COVID in Bangladesh?
- New Zealand team quarantine in Dhaka, Allen tests positive
- CIA director visited Kabul for secret talks with Taliban
- As Taliban government looms, should Bangladesh seek diplomacy with Afghanistan?
- What’s the next dream of Digital Bangladesh? Cashless society, says Sajeeb Wazed Joy
- Pope sends personal funds for Haiti, Bangladesh, Vietnam aid
- The Taliban block Afghans’ access to Kabul’s airport and reject any delay of US withdrawal