Luna Shamsuddoha, a tech entrepreneur, dies

She breathed her last while undergoing treatment at a hospital around 10 am on Wednesday, Luna's husband AKM Shamsuddoha told bdnews24.com.

Luna was the first woman to become the chairman of any state-run bank in Bangladesh. She was also the chairman of Dohatec New Media, a software company.

"She worked hard until her last breath for the development and growth of the country's information and communications technology sector," State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said in his condolence message.

“She worked tirelessly as a dedicated person to form a digital Bangladesh from the very beginning. She had an important role in developing the government's e-GP system and many other projects.”

Palak prayed for the salvation of Luna's departed soul and expressed sympathy for her bereaved family.