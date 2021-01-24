Bangladesh may face slow internet on early Jan 31 for submarine cable repair
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2021 09:27 PM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2021 09:27 PM BdST
Internet users in Bangladesh may face slow connection early on Jan 31 due to repair work on the second submarine cable.
The repair work on the cable will continue for four hours from 2am, Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Ltd said citing the SU-ME-WE-5 Consortium’s maintenance schedule.
All the circuits at Kuakata Landing Station will be off during the repair, the BSCCL said in a notice on Sunday.
The circuits of the first submarine cable and International Terrestrial Cable or ITC operators will be working at the time, but the users may face slow connection, the BSCCL said.
Almost half the 1,700 Gbps bandwidth in use in Bangladesh comes through the second submarine cable, according to internet service providers.
Bangladesh got connected to the first submarine cable in 2005 and to the second in 2017 through the landing station at Kolapara in Patuakhali.
Bangladesh receives 1,500 gigabits per second or Gbps of bandwidth from the Southeast Asia-Middle East-Western Europe International Consortium Submarine Cable (SEA-ME-WE-5) through the landing station.
Besides the submarine cables, Bangladesh is connected to the World Wide Web through six ITCs.
