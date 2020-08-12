US ban on TikTok could cut it off from app stores, advertisers
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Aug 2020 08:53 AM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2020 08:53 AM BdST
President Donald Trump’s executive order banning China’s TikTok could prevent US app stores from offering the popular short-video app and make advertising on the platform illegal, according to a White House document seen by Reuters.
Trump signed an order last week prohibiting transactions with TikTok if its parent ByteDance does not reach a deal to divest it in 45 days. It did not specify the scope of the ban, stating only that the US Department of Commerce would define which transactions would be barred at the end of the 45-day period.
The White House document, sent out to supporters last week, provides insight into the Trump administration’s thinking. It shows the US government is considering disrupting key aspects of TikTok’s operations and funding, amid concerns over the safety of personal data that the app handles.
“Prohibited transactions may include, for example, agreements to make the TikTok app available on app stores ... purchasing advertising on TikTok, and accepting terms of service to download the TikTok app onto a user device,” the document states.
A source familiar with the White House document verified its authenticity. TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Some technology industry experts said eliminating TikTok’s ability to be offered on Apple Inc and Google owner Alphabet Inc’s app stores, which in turn allow it to be downloaded on iPhone and Android smartphones, could cripple the app’s growth.
“That kills TikTok in the US,” said James Lewis, a cyber security expert with the Washington-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies. “If they want to grow, these rules are a huge obstacle.”
He added, though, that the US government may not be able to prevent Americans from downloading TikTok from foreign websites.
Apple and Alphabet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Following Trump’s executive order last week, TikTok told advertisers it would continue to honour planned ad campaigns, refund any that it cannot fulfill, and work with major influencers to migrate to other platforms in the event of a ban. Some advertisers told Reuters they were drafting contingency plans and considering other apps for their marketing.
Some technology industry experts said eliminating TikTok’s ability to be offered on Apple Inc and Google owner Alphabet Inc’s app stores, which in turn allow it to be downloaded on iPhone and Android smartphones, could cripple the app’s growth.
“That kills TikTok in the US” said James Lewis, a cyber security expert with the Washington-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies. “If they want to grow, these rules are a huge obstacle.”
He added, though, that the US government may not be able to prevent Americans from downloading TikTok from foreign websites.
Apple and Alphabet did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Following Trump’s executive order last week, TikTok told advertisers it would continue to honour planned ad campaigns, refund any that it cannot fulfill, and work with major influencers to migrate to other platforms in the event of a ban. Some advertisers told Reuters they were drafting contingency plans and considering other apps for their marketing.
It is not clear whether Trump’s order will be implemented. Microsoft Corp has been leading negotiations to acquire the North America, Australia and New Zealand operations of TikTok under the supervision of the Trump administration. A successful deal would make banning transactions with TikTok moot.
The White House document seen by Reuters is not clear on whether the United States would implement a similar crackdown on WeChat, the social media app owned by China’s Tencent Holdings Ltd that Trump also sought to ban in an executive order on last week.
TikTok, which has said is exploring legal challenges to Trump’s order, has 100 million active users in the United States, and is especially popular with teenagers. It has said US user data is safely stored in the United States and Singapore, and that it would not hand over such information to the Chinese government.
- Facebook’s dilemma on policing unproven COVID-19 vaccines claim
- Microsoft faces challenges in TikTok carveout
- Internet speed back to normal
- Tired of Zoom calls?
- Facebook pounces on TikTok woes
- Trump bans US transactions with WeChat, TikTok
- TikTok will remove offensive videos: Jabbar
- US coronavirus fraud losses near $100 million
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh plans to cancel completion exams for fifth, eighth graders in pandemic
- Part 2: bdnews24.com serves legal notice on BRAC EPL on valuation denial
- Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, says Putin
- RAB arrests three witnesses in police case over Sinha killing
- Uber adds bKash as contactless payment option for Bangladeshi riders
- Bangladesh to stop daily COVID-19 briefing as minister sees ‘improvement’
- 9pc of Dhaka residents infected with COVID-19: study
- WHO says discussing new COVID-19 vaccine with Russia
- Russia approves coronavirus vaccine before completing tests
- Bangladesh economy grows 5.24pc amid coronavirus pandemic