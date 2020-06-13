IEEE Bangladesh holds international conference virtually
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jun 2020 05:24 AM BdST Updated: 13 Jun 2020 05:24 AM BdST
The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers or IEEE has held a virtual conference of its Asia Pacific Region chapter in Bangladesh.
It was the first full virtual conference in the country as well as in IEEE Asia-Pacific region, the organisers said.
The conference, TENSYMP 2020, was its eighth edition and organised between Jun 5 and 7.
With the use of advanced communication technology, more than 1,000 technologists from different locations joined virtually and presented their recent research outcomes in the conference organised by IEEE Bangladesh Section in association with IEEE Asia Pacific Region.
“Researchers from all around the world felt as if attending a face-to-face technical conference, seeing all presenters presenting technical papers with live video and participating in live discussion sessions,” IEEE Bangladesh Chair Celia Shahnaz said in a statement.
IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organisation with more than 400,000 enthusiastic technologist members from 160 countries.
IEEE Bangladesh has more than 3,500 members and branches in 51 universities.
Despite the pandemic, TENSYMP 2020 received 1,030 valid technical papers involving 2,308 authors from 19 countries.
Only 446 high-quality papers were accepted including more than 100 foreign papers.
Research works related to electrical, electronics, power, renewable energy, communication, signal processing, computer, ICT, AI, IOT, security, biomedical, robotics and some cutting-edge technologies were presented.
Apart from technical sessions, there were special sessions on Women in Engineering, Young Professional, Humanitarian Technology, Industry Academia, and Student Activities.
The IEEE President Toshio Fukuda and Vice President Kukjin Chun joined the inaugural ceremony and IEEE R10 Advisory Committee Member Prof Lawrence Wong attended the closing ceremony.
IEEE R10 Director Akinori Nishihara was present in both events.
- IEEE Bangladesh holds international conference
- Apple, YouTube unveil $100 million funds to support black causes
- Affordable internet vital for virus recovery
- Google Maps to alert users on virus travel restrictions
- Google takes down India’s ‘Remove China Apps’
- India highlights backlash against ‘China apps’
- Workopolo: A perfect solution for remote workforce
- India asks internet providers to block WeTransfer
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh reports 46 virus deaths and 3,471 cases, both daily records
- Oishee Rahman given death sentence for murder of parents
- Two doctors die from COVID-19 in Dhaka
- Former health minister Nasim still in critical condition
- Bangladesh expands spending lifeline to offset virus fallout. But big numbers mask clarity
- Minister Mozammel Haque, wife and aide diagnosed with COVID-19
- Nina Ahmad, an immigrant from Bangladesh, wins primary race for Pennsylvania auditor general
- Mustafa Kamal eyes pandemic-defying 8.2% GDP growth. Economists have a derisive laugh
- Kamal says government didn’t think about how to fund budget amid pandemic
- India rejects Pakistan offer of help disbursing coronavirus cash