IEEE Bangladesh holds international conference virtually

It was the first full virtual conference in the country as well as in IEEE Asia-Pacific region, the organisers said.

The conference, TENSYMP 2020, was its eighth edition and organised between Jun 5 and 7.

With the use of advanced communication technology, more than 1,000 technologists from different locations joined virtually and presented their recent research outcomes in the conference organised by IEEE Bangladesh Section in association with IEEE Asia Pacific Region.

“Researchers from all around the world felt as if attending a face-to-face technical conference, seeing all presenters presenting technical papers with live video and participating in live discussion sessions,” IEEE Bangladesh Chair Celia Shahnaz said in a statement.

IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organisation with more than 400,000 enthusiastic technologist members from 160 countries.

IEEE Bangladesh has more than 3,500 members and branches in 51 universities.

Despite the pandemic, TENSYMP 2020 received 1,030 valid technical papers involving 2,308 authors from 19 countries.

Only 446 high-quality papers were accepted including more than 100 foreign papers.

The conference hosted 50 talks participated by world-renowned foreign speakers and 135 session chairs from 15 countries.

Research works related to electrical, electronics, power, renewable energy, communication, signal processing, computer, ICT, AI, IOT, security, biomedical, robotics and some cutting-edge technologies were presented.

Apart from technical sessions, there were special sessions on Women in Engineering, Young Professional, Humanitarian Technology, Industry Academia, and Student Activities.

The IEEE President Toshio Fukuda and Vice President Kukjin Chun joined the inaugural ceremony and IEEE R10 Advisory Committee Member Prof Lawrence Wong attended the closing ceremony.

IEEE R10 Director Akinori Nishihara was present in both events.