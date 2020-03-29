Home internet use in Bangladesh rises sharply amid coronavirus shutdown
Shamim Ahamed, Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Mar 2020 11:34 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2020 11:34 PM BdST
Use of internet at home usually drops during holidays, but it has spiked sharply during the shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Housebound people have been using 50 percent more data since the holidays began to stem the outbreak started on Mar 26, MA Hakim, the president of the Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh or ISPAB, told bdnews24.com on Sunday.
The users are not facing any problem as corporate use of internet has dropped to zero with all offices shut across the country until Apr 4, Hakim said.
He provided the information after analysing data from over 800 members of the association.
The number of broadband internet connections in the country was over 5.7 million as of February, according to the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission.
Sumon Ahmed Sabir, chief technology officer at International Internet Gateway or IIG operator Fiber@Home, said internet use generally drops by 15 to 20 percent during holidays.
“But we are seeing something different this time. Demand for bandwidth at homes has increased by 15 to 20 percent as the customers are using video streaming, conferencing and sharing platforms,” he said.
Currently, the customers in Bangladesh are using 1,700GBPS bandwidth, according to Sumon.
There will be no problem even if the demand rises further as Bangladesh has six International Terrestrial Cable or ITC besides two submarine cable connections, he added.
Shahed Alam, head of corporate and regulatory affairs at mobile phone operator Robi, said the use of their data increased by 21 percent.
“But it won’t have any reflection on revenue because of subsidies on data price and free or low-cost services, which we are providing now considering the situation,” he added.
Ankit Sureka, senior manager of corporate communications at Banglalink, said they have also cut internet prices by 40 percent and doubled the offer periods but the rise in use was not significant.
In February, the number of mobile internet connections stood over 94.2 million, according to the BTRC.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- As coronavirus surveillance escalates, personal privacy plummets
- Facebook is ‘just trying to keep the lights on’ as traffic soars in pandemic
- Netflix, Facebook to cut data traffic in India to ease network congestion
- Amazon raises overtime pay for warehouse workers
- Belgian video-calling robots to keep elderly connected during coronavirus
- Coronavirus pandemic hands Big Tech a chance to burnish its image
- Apple to close retail stores worldwide, except Greater China, until March 27
- Bangabandhu’s March 7 speech screened in 3D hologram for first time in Bangladesh
- Nokia appoints Fortum CEO Lundmark to replace Suri from September
- Samsung starts building $220m R&D centre in Vietnam
Most Read
- Novartis CEO: Malaria drug is biggest hope against coronavirus
- No new virus cases reported for second day in Bangladesh
- Pregnant scientist develops India's first Covid-19 testing kit
- A single gesture behind Trump fuels an online conspiracy theory
- Monirampur official Sayeema Hasan suspended for ‘rogue behaviour’
- German minister in home state of financial centre dies by suicide amid coronavirus crisis
- US charters plane to fly back its citizens from Bangladesh amid pandemic
- Italy coronavirus death toll surges past 10,000; lockdown extension likely
- Bangladesh's Daffodil University using open-source AI for COVID-19 test with x-ray images
- Coronavirus crisis awakens a sleeping giant: China’s youth