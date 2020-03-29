Home > Technology

Home internet use in Bangladesh rises sharply amid coronavirus shutdown

  Shamim Ahamed, Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Mar 2020 11:34 PM BdST Updated: 29 Mar 2020 11:34 PM BdST

Use of internet at home usually drops during holidays, but it has spiked sharply during the shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Housebound people have been using 50 percent more data since the holidays began to stem the outbreak started on Mar 26, MA Hakim, the president of the Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh or ISPAB, told bdnews24.com on Sunday.

The users are not facing any problem as corporate use of internet has dropped to zero with all offices shut across the country until Apr 4, Hakim said.

He provided the information after analysing data from over 800 members of the association.

Some of the ISPs, whose clients are mostly corporate users, may have to contend with losses as many of the small firms stopped subscription for a month, he said.

The number of broadband internet connections in the country was over 5.7 million as of February, according to the Bangladesh Telecommunications Regulatory Commission.

Sumon Ahmed Sabir, chief technology officer at International Internet Gateway or IIG operator Fiber@Home, said internet use generally drops by 15 to 20 percent during holidays.

“But we are seeing something different this time. Demand for bandwidth at homes has increased by 15 to 20 percent as the customers are using video streaming, conferencing and sharing platforms,” he said.

Currently, the customers in Bangladesh are using 1,700GBPS bandwidth, according to Sumon.

There will be no problem even if the demand rises further as Bangladesh has six International Terrestrial Cable or ITC besides two submarine cable connections, he added.

Shahed Alam, head of corporate and regulatory affairs at mobile phone operator Robi, said the use of their data increased by 21 percent.

“But it won’t have any reflection on revenue because of subsidies on data price and free or low-cost services, which we are providing now considering the situation,” he added.

Ankit Sureka, senior manager of corporate communications at Banglalink, said they have also cut internet prices by 40 percent and doubled the offer periods but the rise in use was not significant.

In February, the number of mobile internet connections stood over 94.2 million, according to the BTRC.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A soldier and medical worker screen body temperatures of arriving passengers at Changi Airport in Singapore, Feb 10, 2020. The New York Times

Personal privacy falls as virus watch rises

The Facebook campus in Menlo Park, Calif, Apr 9, 2018. The New York Times

Facebook is ‘just trying to keep the lights on’ as traffic soars in pandemic

Amazon logo is seen in front of displayed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in this illustration taken Mar 19, 2020. REUTERS

Amazon raises overtime pay for warehouse workers

Netflix, Facebook to cut data traffic in India

Belgian Andree Desmaelle, 76 virtually communicates with someone thanks to a robot made available by Belgian company ZoraBots for elderly people’s homes for free so that they can stay in touch with their loved ones despite the ban on visits to fight against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), in Ostend, Belgium March 16, 2020. Reuters

Robots for elderly during coronavirus in Belgium

An Apple company logo is seen behind tree branches outside an Apple store in Beijing, China Dec 14, 2018. REUTERS

Apple to close retail stores worldwide

The logo of Google is seen in Davos, Switzerland Jan 20, 2020. REUTERS

Coronavirus hands Big Tech a chance to burnish its image

First 3D hologram of Mar 7 speech

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.