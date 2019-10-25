Future delivery: Japanese trucks designed with no cabin and interchangeable cargo holds
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Oct 2019 05:53 PM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2019 05:53 PM BdST
In Japan, trucks are being designed for a driverless future with no cabin and interchangeable container areas that would allow vehicles to be highly customised for parcel delivery or even serve as mini-hotels or beauty salons.
At the Tokyo Motor Show this week, Hino Motors (7205.T), the truckmaking arm of Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), showcased the futuristic “Flatformer”, which had no driver’s cabin and where the low-riding bed is fixed but the cargo or container section can be swapped out.
On display was a concept battery-electric model with a cargo hold divvied up into stacked storage boxes that would help parcel delivery companies to sort, load and deliver goods more efficiently.
“The idea is to produce a standardized truck bed upon which customers can customise according to the services they offer,” said Atsuyuki Hanazawa, manager of the design division at Hino’s future projects group.
Explosive growth in online shopping and increased demand for same-day deliveries have heaped pressure on courier companies and their drivers - particularly in Japan where the sector has borne the brunt of a worsening labour shortage.
In 2016, video footage of a courier in Japan kicking and tossing parcels in apparent frustration due to overwork went viral, sparking widespread public criticism.
Toyota’s minivehicle brand Daihatsu also showed off its “Tsumu Tsumu” model with a removable cargo hold - one that can be adapted to suit the needs of farmers transporting vegetable harvests, or as a food truck, or for businesses that need to deliver food to restaurants.
Such flexibility may be critical for the future of minitrucks in Japan, given that the number of farmers - a core customer base for Daihatsu’s no-frills, affordable vehicles - is dwindling as the country ages rapidly.
“The needs of people who use minitrucks are changing, so we need to start thinking about products beyond what we’ve been offering and which enable multi-functionality,” said Daihatsu designer Osamu Iwanami.
While production versions of the Hino and Daihatsu models are likely years away, Toyota has also said it is developing production models of “e-Palette” shuttle bus-sized, self-driving multi-purpose vehicles that can be used, for instance, as mobile restaurants or offices.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Future delivery: Japanese trucks designed with no cabin and interchangeable cargo holds
- Google claims a quantum breakthrough that could change computing
- Zuckerberg to tell Congress Facebook is 'not the ideal messenger' for Libra currency
- Facebook finds new disinformation campaigns and braces for 2020 torrent
- Gojek CEO quits to join Indonesian cabinet, replacements named
- Bangladesh blocks, unblocks online game PUBG ‘to respect personal freedom’
- Calls, texts... and forecasts? Mobile phone towers can predict rain too
- Bangladesh blocks online battle game PUBG on parent complaints
- Japan to participate in US moon landing plan
- Google unveils Pixel 4 phones with radar, more affordable laptop
Most Read
- After expelling Kausar, Hasina freezes Swechchhasebak League's Pankaj
- Feni court sentences 16 to death for Nusrat murder
- Nusrat murder mastermind Siraj's cheers turn to tears in court
- New list of 2,730 educational institutions qualified for MPO published
- Shela crowned Miss Universe Bangladesh, will compete in main pageant in US
- Japan’s KDDI Corp keen to invest in Bangladesh’s 5G networks
- Hasina reaches Baku to attend NAM summit
- Ambassador Miller’s Sylhet trip bolsters Indo-Pacific partnership: Embassy
- Roles played by convicts in the murder of madrasa student Nusrat
- Nusrat 'immortalised' by her sacrifice: court