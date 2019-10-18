Home > Technology

Bangladesh blocks online battle game PUBG on parent complaints

Published: 18 Oct 2019 07:33 PM BdST Updated: 18 Oct 2019 07:35 PM BdST

The Bangladesh telecom regulator has blocked online multiplayer game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or PUBG at the request of cyber security police following complaints by parents of adolescent players.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Cyber Security and Crime Division requested the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC to block access to the online game from the country last week. 

“We did it following complaints made by guardians and different other quarters for quite some time,” the police department’s Deputy Commissioner AFM Al Kibria told bdnews24.com on Friday evening.

“This game cannot be played from Bangladesh from now on,” he added.

