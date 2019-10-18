Bangladesh blocks online battle game PUBG on parent complaints

Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Cyber Security and Crime Division requested the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission or BTRC to block access to the online game from the country last week.

“We did it following complaints made by guardians and different other quarters for quite some time,” the police department’s Deputy Commissioner AFM Al Kibria told bdnews24.com on Friday evening.

“This game cannot be played from Bangladesh from now on,” he added.

More to follow