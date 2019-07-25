Home > Technology

Facebook removes accounts from Russia, Ukraine, Thailand, Honduras

  >>  Reuters

Published: 25 Jul 2019 12:28 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jul 2019 12:28 PM BdST

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it had removed accounts from Russia, Ukraine, Thailand, Honduras, in its latest move against "coordinated inauthentic behaviour."

Facebook said it was taking down the pages, groups and accounts based on their behaviour and not the content they had posted.

The company has been cracking down on such accounts globally after coming under fire for not developing tools quickly enough to combat extremist content and propaganda operations.

"In each of these cases, the people behind this activity coordinated with one another and used fake accounts to misrepresent themselves," Nathaniel Gleicher, Head of Cybersecurity Policy, said in emailed comments to Reuters.

"We don’t want our services to be used to manipulate people."

Across the four countries, a total of 294 accounts and 1,509 pages were closed, Facebook said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

A Facebook logo is reflected on an advertisement board outside the Washington Monument, Oct 25, 2018. The New York Times

Facebook settles in 2 investigations

FILE PHOTO: Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, US, Apr 30, 2019. REUTERS

Facebook removes accounts from Russia, Ukraine, Thailand, Honduras

Don’t scoff at influencers

A 5G sign is pictured at Huawei's booth at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Shanghai, China June 28, 2019. REUTERS

5G health hazard that isn't

FILE-- Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, speaks at F8, the company’s annual developer conference in San Jose, Calif., May 1, 2018. The Federal Trade Commission voted in July of 2019 to fine Facebook about $5 billion for mishandling users’ personal information, according to two people briefed on the vote, in what would be a landmark settlement that signals a newly aggressive stance by regulators toward the country’s most powerful technology companies. (Jason Henry/The New York Times)

Facebook dodged a bullet, faces many more

FILE-- Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, speaks at F8, the company’s annual developer conference in San Jose, Calif., May 1, 2018. The Federal Trade Commission voted in July of 2019 to fine Facebook about $5 billion for mishandling users’ personal information, according to two people briefed on the vote, in what would be a landmark settlement that signals a newly aggressive stance by regulators toward the country’s most powerful technology companies. (Jason Henry/The New York Times)

US approves $5bn Facebook fine

The headquarters of Twitter in San Francisco, Oct 27, 2016

Twitter scales back its limits on users’ speech

An Elizabeth Warren presidential campaign billboard hangs in the SOMA District of San Francisco, May 31, 2019. The New York Times

Fight against big tech

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.