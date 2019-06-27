Bangladesh cuts bulk internet bandwidth price 

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Posts and Telecoms Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Thursday, the Posts and Telecommunication Division said in a statement on Thursday.



“The bandwidth price has been reset to help common people, including students, stay connected with access to affordable internet,” said the minister.



The internet price has been set at maximum Tk 400 per megabits second or Mbps and minimum Tk 180 Mbps, a Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited r BTCL official said citing the statement.



The government gradually reduced the internet price in different time. The maximum price was set Tk 960 Mbps and minimum Tk 360 Mbps in 2015.



The internet price was first slashed to Tk 18,000 Mbps from Tk 27,000 Mbps in August 2009.

In an instant reaction to the government’s decision, Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh or ISPAB Secretary General Md Emdadul Hoque told bdnews24.com he sees no scope of decreasing the price at the customer level.



“Because, there are several conditions here but NTTN operators will reap the benefit of it as they have their own transmissions,” he said.



Read the Story in Bangla: ইন্টারনেট ব্যান্ডউইডথের দাম কমল