OpenAI unlikely to offer board seat to Microsoft, other investors

ChatGPT owner OpenAI is not expected to offer Microsoft and other investors including Khosla Ventures and Thrive Capital seats on its new board, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

In a few tumultuous days last week, OpenAI ousted its CEO and founder Sam Altman without any detailed cause, setting off alarm bells among investors and employees. He was reinstated with the promise of a new board.

Altman's exit sparked confusion about the future of the startup at the centre of an artificial intelligence boom.

"I do not know that it's going to be the choice of OpenAI to leave Microsoft off the board," said Thomas Hayes chairman of hedge fund Great Hill Capital.

"Microsoft will have something to say about it, given the amount of money that they have put behind them," he said, adding that it would not be in the interest of Microsoft "to sit passively".