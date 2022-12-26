    বাংলা

    bdnews24.com is re-launching Stripe, a page for youth perspectives on society and culture

    The Stripe Team
    Published : 26 Dec 2022, 02:12 AM
    Updated : 26 Dec 2022, 02:12 AM

    Hey everyone,

    Welcome back to Stripe.

    Stripes are bold, and distinct from their surroundings in colour, form or texture.

    They reveal truths – one’s true stripes. They can come in any variety – in any stripe. They foster community – people of the same stripe.

    Our page hopes to reflect these ideas – to present honest, diverse English-language coverage that gives young people a platform to discuss art, society, and culture.     

    As they say, a tiger cannot change its stripes. As we re-launch the page, we want to preserve the goals of the original iteration - to express and celebrate youth culture, bold voices and lifestyle choices. A stripe is continuous after all.

    But a stripe also has purpose and a sense of direction. We will strive to make Stripe an eccentric, enlightening, and essential outlet that delves into our interests and obsessions and shares them with you.

    Scroll by, check out our content, and tell us if you love it. If you don't, share that too. We hope to earn our name.

    The Stripe page is now available. Please click here to see all our articles.

    You can contact us at stripe@bdnews24.com and through our Facebook account.

    - The Stripe Team

