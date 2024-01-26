A look back at Juergen Klopp's career before Liverpool departure

Won the Super Cup in 2019, beating Chelsea 5-4 on penalties

Won the Club World Cup in 2019, beating Brazilian side Flamengo 1-0 in the final

Won Premier League 2019-20, ending the club's 30-year wait for a top-flight English league title. Liverpool finished the season with 99 points, 18 clear of second-placed Manchester City

Won Champions League 2018-19 beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final, having finished as runners-up to Real Madrid the previous year

The only Liverpool manager to win six different major trophies

Klopp holds the longest unbeaten run record for the club with 44 league matches – from January 2019 to February 2020

Won Premier League Manager of the Season in 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons

Guided Liverpool to runners-up finishes in the Champions League in 2017-18 and 2021-22

Having won the Cup double in 2022, Liverpool went close to a quadruple but were beaten to the league title by Manchester City by one point and lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid 1-0

Klopp holds the record for most wins in fewest matches than any other Liverpool manager as well as the highest win rate in all competitions than any other Liverpool coach at 60.7 percent in 50+ games

Became the Liverpool manager to reach 900 goals in the fewest number of games, achieving this record in 440 matches, 55 fewer than former boss Bill Shankly