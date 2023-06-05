Can ASMR treat insomnia and help you sleep better?

For nearly ten years, I have been suffering from chronic insomnia. When it first started, my parents mostly blamed it on late-night TV or computer time. It wasn’t until later, when I had to seek professional help, that I even learnt about sleep disorders.

At first, I couldn’t get to sleep for a set amount of time. But, as I grew older, it got worse. Even when I closed my eyes in the dead of night, I would be unable to fall asleep. Most of the time, thoughts kept racing through my head constantly. But even when my mind was blank, sleep still eluded me. Sometimes, I felt like Christian Bale’s character in The Machinist, or Edward Norton’s character from Fight Club.

Medication didn’t help and I constantly scoured the internet for possible treatments. One day, in 2020 during the pandemic, I came across a video on YouTube. It didn’t seem particularly special. It was just a person normally speaking about their daily activities in a very low tone into a high-quality microphone. But something about it soothed me. As I kept watching and listening, I fell asleep. It was a longer than usual sleep for me and, perhaps most shockingly, it was at a reasonable hour.

Later, I learned that the video was an example of Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, or ASMR. For some people, certain sounds, like a soft voice, triggers a gentle tingling sensation in the scalp and down the back of the neck that is relaxing.

The term ASMR was coined by Jennifer Allen in 2010, when she experienced the sensation but didn’t know what it was. She scoured health forums to look for people who had experienced the same sensation, but realised that the information on the topic was scattered. She formed a Facebook group of the same name where people could share their experiences and discuss it.

Since first experiencing it myself, I’ve found that many insomniacs consume ASMR content to help them relax, feel a sense of calm, and get to sleep.

There are thousands, maybe millions, of ASMR videos online and even dedicated ASMR content creators due to the huge demand. But not all of these videos will work for everyone. Different people have different ASMR triggers. If you’re looking to uncover yours, you’ll have to do a bit of digging. ASMR sensations can be caused by sound, visuals, direct physical contact, or certain real or acted out scenarios.