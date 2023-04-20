Revisiting school life as a university student

Life can be hard. And, as much as we'd like help easing into the roles of who we are, who we're meant to be, and the responsibilities we take on, life can come at you fast.

When young adults, especially those lucky enough to have a comfortable upbringing, try to discuss the difficulties of transitioning from childhood to adulthood, they can be dismissed. But the doe-eyed first years of university can indeed be a shock for people who were just schoolchildren.



Those who have been through it already know the anxiety. There are new faces everywhere, your guard's up, and you have a creeping sense of loneliness as you try to figure out who you will trust for the next few years.

If you're like me, your school was a safe space where you could learn and grow. Being around the same people all your life not only made things predictable but also comfortable. There's a reason why school friends are part of so many of our fondest memories, even when other aspects of school life can be challenging.

But, if school roots you in place, university life is where you branch out and see if you can withstand life's storms. For many, it is when we push past childhood comfort to adult independence and responsibility. University is when reality sets in.