All the colours of the sky: A short story for Christmas

As he slid, he saw that what startled him was a fireworks display that glowed bright against the night. There was something beautiful and even familiar about it. But it ended too soon and Borealis was left alone once again.

After a bit more worrying, Borealis decided to take matters into his own stick hands. He would explore the city and find something to distract him from his worries.

He slid around Seattle, sometimes peering into windows. He saw many things. Bright lights, Christmas cheer, opening presents, and jolly times.

But something was missing.

The truth was, the people around him seemed happy. But he wasn’t. Inside his frosty interior, he felt a sudden emptiness. Who was he? Why was he able to think and move? Why were his counterparts, the other snowmen of Seattle, content to stare back at him motionless?

And something kept nagging at him. Like an old ache that wouldn’t go away. For the first time, Borealis tried to close his eyes.

Behind them was a darkness. Even darker than the night sky. But then, a change. A ripple. A ribbon. A band of colour. Green and pink and blue and purple and many subtler hues. But it was hazy and indistinct.

Ah, he thought. The Aurora Borealis.

He didn’t know how, but he knew it instantly. And, in depths of his frozen heart, he felt a deep yearning. A longing for the frozen north, for the dance that flickered across the firmament. The phenomenon that shared his name.

Borealis made a bold decision. Especially for a snowman. After all, he hadn’t heard of a snowman who had made a bolder one. He would journey to see the Aurora Borealis. Not the half-remembered snatches of time when he closed his eyes. The real thing.

With a determined slush of his body, he began his journey from Seattle to Tromsø.

Travelling, Borealis found, was difficult. Thankfully, he did not need much. But there was only so far he could get by sliding.

To get to his destination, he would have to get closer to the people. It was a curious thing. They never seemed to notice him skidding by. This, he thought, was perhaps for the best. He was worried at the best of times and he could do without worrying about what others thought of him.

And it allowed him to sneak by without money, hitching lifts on any vehicle or vessel that would get him closer to his destination.

It was a long, slow road, over land and water. Through Montana and Ontario, to Hudson Bay, Greenland, Iceland, and then Norwegian Sea. The days passed. How many, he was not sure.

He saw people of all walks of life, a vast array of faces and tastes and ideas. And still, he continued on.

And then, one day, he crossed the border.