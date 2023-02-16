We Have Always Lived in the Castle: The haunted houses of Shirley Jackson

It's always the house. And the people who live there. And the people who die there. Huge mansions, old towers, and a heavy gloom. Sometimes the house becomes a home. You live there isolated and protected from the rest of the world. You trust the house and sometimes its inhabitants. Anything outside is the other and the others exist in a completely different world. Unfriendly, hostile, and on the verge of the apocalypse you saw in your dreams. It's a world you don't want to step into.

Shirley Jackson, however, understood that the true horror isn't that you'll scream out at night in your isolated home with no one there to hear you. She did not write about white, shadowy apparitions in the corners of dark rooms or bent-neck ladies. Some of her works, like her famous 1948 short story The Lottery, deal with "external" fear. The fear of being persecuted by other people, lots of other people. A mass. A crowd. A hoard you can't run from.

Perhaps the more insidious horror is in one's mind and home. Themes of isolation and the slow jolting horror of one's mind growing unhinged recur in the pages of her last novels - We Have Always Lived in the Castle, The Sundial and The Haunting of Hill House.

Throughout these three novels, our protagonists experience complex feelings about themselves, a tingling reminder in the back of their minds that something must not be right, and a constant sense of not fitting in. There is also a house. There is always a house.

Critic Lin Carter described these three novels as "closed worlds". Jackson's protagonists erect a barrier to shield themselves against unforeseen dangers. The shields, however, can be built up by brick or carefully woven suspicions formed through years of their lives.