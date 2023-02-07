    বাংলা

    Song of the Day: Lana Del Ray – Did you know there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd

    The gorgeous lyrics, serene piano, and soulful vocal performance make for an unforgettable track

    Fabian Hasan Khan
    Published : 7 Feb 2023, 12:04 PM
    Updated : 7 Feb 2023, 12:04 PM

    Stripe's Song of the Day is a regular feature showcasing the music currently stuck in our heads. Every week, contributors will string together their daily picks, and a playlist of the week's tracks will be available on Friday.

    The beautiful, dreamy sound of 'Did you know there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd?' could only come from 'Born to Die' singer Lana Del Rey.

    The song starts with a serene piano, later joined by a stunning violin, but the production isn't the song's highlight.

    The poetic lyrics describe the abandoned Jergins Tunnel, 'a handmade beauty sealed up by two man-made walls', that was forgotten. Lana wonders if she will, one day, be forgotten and abandoned by the public too. The shockingly honest and unfiltered words reference 'God Knows I Tried' off her third album 'Honeymoon.' But even they aren't the standout element of the song.

    The best part of the track is Lana herself. Her angelic voice envelops the reader in a wave of quiet sadness amid the baroque, orchestral music.

    The soulful performance proves that Lana Del Rey doesn't have to fear being forgotten. Her voice and catalogue will stand the test of time.

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

    Stripe
    Lana Del Rey
    Song of the Day
    RELATED STORIES
    How to be a fan of a musicals while 7,800 miles from Broadway
    How to be a Bangladeshi fan of musicals
    Broadway may be a world away, but you can still find many ways to experience the performances
    Stripe's Song of the Day: Janet Jackson – Rhythm Nation
    Stripe's Song of the Day: Janet Jackson – Rhythm Nation
    The hard-hitting headbanger made the unjustly forgotten star the princess of pop for one shining moment
    A publicity still of K-pop girl group Red Velvet.
    Stripe’s Song of the Day: Red Velvet – Ladies Night
    The city pop-flavoured bop is an ode to cherishing the time you get with your friends
    A poster for the mystery show 'Poker Face'.
    'Poker Face' is old-fashioned mystery fun
    Natasha Lyonne shines as a scrabbly sleuth in a down-to-earth throwback to classics like 'Columbo' and 'Murder, She Wrote'

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher