Song of the Day: Lana Del Ray – Did you know there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd

The beautiful, dreamy sound of 'Did you know there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd?' could only come from 'Born to Die' singer Lana Del Rey.

The song starts with a serene piano, later joined by a stunning violin, but the production isn't the song's highlight.

The poetic lyrics describe the abandoned Jergins Tunnel, 'a handmade beauty sealed up by two man-made walls', that was forgotten. Lana wonders if she will, one day, be forgotten and abandoned by the public too. The shockingly honest and unfiltered words reference 'God Knows I Tried' off her third album 'Honeymoon.' But even they aren't the standout element of the song.

The best part of the track is Lana herself. Her angelic voice envelops the reader in a wave of quiet sadness amid the baroque, orchestral music.

The soulful performance proves that Lana Del Rey doesn't have to fear being forgotten. Her voice and catalogue will stand the test of time.