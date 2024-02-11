Love Scenes: The serendipity of ‘Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy’

Love Scenes is a column recommending movies with intriguing takes on love and romance for the week of Valentine’s Day.

Across three short tales, the 2021 Japanese film Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy asks the tantalising question, “What is our experience of love if not a sequence of coincidences, both fortuitous and unfortunate?”

In the first story, a gossip session between two friends grows uncomfortable when it turns out one of them is dating the other’s ex. In the second, a student convinces his girlfriend to seduce his teacher in an attempt at blackmail. In the third, an unexpected reunion between school friends takes a surprising twist into interrogating old memories.

These aren’t typical romances. Instead, they are stories that raise questions about the changeability of our notions of love and their intersections with circumstance.

Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s style is understated, slightly arch, and unusually fluid, perfect for narratives where seemingly mundane events make sudden leaps into unexpected emotional turmoil. Sometimes it feels like a selection of literary short stories by an author known for their deft and effortless designs.