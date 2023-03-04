'Otritio' is a bold, promising new chapter in the tale of Artcell

For two decades, Artcell has been one of Bangladesh's biggest bands. Their blend of heavy metal and progressive rock, which weaves in elements of classical, jazz, and traditional Bangladeshi music, reshaped the music scene for an entire generation.

They expanded the sonic universe of youth culture through songs with complex instrumental passages, intricate guitar riffs, and intense drumming. Their poetic lyrics explored themes of love, life, and social issues in ways that felt searingly true and relevant. For thousands of Bangladeshi youth, their unique sound was the start of a newfound appreciation of music.

But the band itself has had its ups and downs over the years. Their breakout success was followed by a long period of inactivity, during which they only released a few singles and performed live. Their last full-length release, Oniket Prantor, came out in 2006. For 17 years, their fans – the Artcell Army – have had to dig deep to stick by their favourites as new music release dates were announced and backtracked.