'Frog Detective' is a short, but charming series of goofy mysteries

Chapter 1 opens with our frog detective tasked with tracking down a mysterious ghost haunting the island king. Players can interrogate characters and search for clues in a classic linear point-and-click adventure with a seemingly pointless but fascinating magnifying glass in tow.

The charm of the game is in the dialogue. The frog detective has an innocence to his delivery that makes him quite likeable. Our hero is a bit socially awkward, and his clumsy social skills lead to various exchanges that are pretty funny and help uncover the mystery. The humour is quite dry and something about the characters' immobile animation and dead eyes adds to the giggles.

The artwork, with goofy 3D characters that seem cut from paper and coloured by crayons, is very endearing, and the jazzy score by Dan Golding sounds silly but fits extremely well with the characters' loopy movements.

While the gameplay may seem simplistic, it fits very well as an efficient way to deliver lighthearted jokes and fun scenarios.

In a genre that often becomes overcomplicated with back-of-the-box features like multiple routes, devious puzzles, and outsized ambition, The Haunted Island is a breath of fresh air. Its quirky dialogue, simple mechanics and lovable characters make for a delightful hour of relaxed play.

The second mystery takes the detective to Warlock Woods, where a malicious intrusion occurred during the celebratory parade for a new neighbour. The detective arrives in a town in ruins with a missing wizard and pies on the floor.

The chapter manages to evolve the game's mechanics for a more silly and fun experience. This chapter introduces a notebook, which can be decorated with stickers and makes it easier to keep track of clues and connections for the mystery. Moreover, the stakes are slightly higher because the detective must suspect every character of wrongdoing.

The dialogue steps up too, with various strange responses available to our determined detective.

Though the mystery isn't the most complex, the formula of an engaging visual aesthetic and goofy humour balances out once again, building to a more robust second chapter. The more extensive cast and more extensive scope definitely leave you wanting more.