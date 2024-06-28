The government aims to make rickshaws safer with BSTI setting standards, but BRTA's policy has been delayed for three years

How far will battery-powered rickshaws go? Uncertainty looms over future of Bangladesh’s electric three-wheelers

Adding batteries to rickshaws reduces the physical strain on drivers and increases their speed, but it has also raised various concerns. This has led to a divided public opinion on whether these vehicles should be permitted on the streets.

Electric three-wheelers in Bangladesh are known by many names, including auto and Easybike. Battery-powered rickshaws have become popular among drivers as an alternative to pedal rickshaws in the country as they ease physical exertion. But these light, low-speed vehicles are getting into accidents almost every day.

The reality is that around 5 million families across the country depend on these rickshaws. Assuming an average family size of six, this equates to around 30 million people dependent on them.

Deciding the fate of the livelihoods of such a large population is challenging, which is why the government reversed the initial decision announced by Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader to ban battery-operated rickshaws on Dhaka roads within a week.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina ordered autorickshaws to ply the roads in consideration of the sufferings of the low-income people and inflation, Quader said on May 20.

In response to public outcry, the government has pledged to develop a policy on the matter, despite earlier efforts stalling after initiation three years ago. Now, officials are actively revisiting the issue.

The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution, or BSTI, has been assigned to establish new quality control standards, with a specific focus on redesigning rickshaws to enhance their stability by increasing their weight.

The BSTI has already begun this process and expects to finalise the standards within the next three months.

Prof Md Hadiuzzaman, former director of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology's Accident Research Institute, told bdnews24.com battery-operated rickshaws could be permitted under strict regulatory measures with structural modifications.

He said: "Buses are ideal for city travel but can't navigate narrow urban lanes and rural areas. Battery-run rickshaws can serve as an alternative in these places, but their movement should match road capacity to avoid congestion."

In contrast, Prof Ziaur Rahman Khan from the same university's Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering argued that pedal-driven rickshaws retrofitted with motors are not maintainable and should be phased out gradually.

ARGUMENTS STRONG ON BOTH SIDES

Supporters say allowing these rickshaws to operate reduces manual labour for drivers and sustains livelihoods for many. They serve as a viable alternative to traditional foot-pulled rickshaws in rural areas, Dhaka city, and its suburbs, often offering passengers lower fares.

Tayeb Hossain from Dhaka’s Dakshinkhan told bdnews24.com: "Technological advancements include rickshaws. Battery-powered ones reduce the physical strain on drivers, which is beneficial for them."

"People can transport people with the help of machines, not just manual effort—that is to the benefit of civilisation. Any mechanical issues in battery-powered rickshaws can be fixed by technicians."

Prof Hadiuzzaman from BUET echoed this sentiment, questioning: "In this day and age, should people still be pulling other people manually?"

Khalequzzaman Lipon, central convenor of the Rickshaw, Battery Rickshaw-van and Easy-bike Driver Sangram Parishad, said: "Battery-powered rickshaws are electric vehicles contributing to reducing carbon emissions. We welcome new technology, but it must adhere to regulations. We have recommendations in this regard and advocate for their controlled operation."

Since the ban on battery-operated rickshaws, rickshaw fares in Dhaka have been affected. According to journalist Amim Ehsan, the fare from Gulbagh to Mouchak in Malibagh is now Tk 20. Pedal-powered rickshaw drivers, in the absence of battery-powered ones, have been charging between Tk 40 and 50 recently.

Abu Sufian from Jurain said: "For a few days, fares from Jurain Bikrampur Plaza to Shonir Akhra area ranged from Tk 40 to 80."

Conversely, opponents of these rickshaws say the drivers lack training and operate without required licenses, despite the vehicles being mechanised. They also raise concerns about the vehicles' substandard braking systems.

Humayun Kabir Himu from Mirpur’s Bhashantek told bdnews24.com: "Battery-run rickshaws have fragile structures, and their drivers lack professionalism. These rickshaws are a leading cause of road accidents."

He continued: "Their braking systems are unreliable, and they frequently compete with larger vehicles, posing safety risks. These rickshaws are not suitable for our city and should be gradually replaced with greater alternative public transport capacity."

However, BUET's Accident Research Institute has identified at least 30 different types of battery-powered rickshaws nationwide, which are involved in 10 percent of all road accidents in the country. In contrast, motorcycles now account for 40 percent of road fatalities.

"Then should motorcycles also be banned?" questioned Hadiuzzaman, the former director of the institute.

There are also questions about whether the electricity bills for charging these rickshaws are being properly paid into the government treasury.

Concerns have been raised about whether the garages where batteries are charged are registered, as illegal connections for electricity do not contribute revenue to the government.

Many individuals charge their batteries at home, resulting in residential electricity rates being applied instead of commercial rates.

Mohammad Hossain Bhuiyan, a resident of Dhaka's Goran, said: "The proliferation of battery-powered rickshaws has led to increased disorder over the past decade. They operate without licenses, and flout rules and regulations, contributing to traffic congestion and accidents. This chaos on the streets is unacceptable."

EMERGENCE AND MARKET SCALE

In 2004, battery-run rickshaws first began operating in Cumilla, initially manufactured by the Bangladesh Army's Bangladesh Diesel Plant.

Over time, these rickshaws, known as Easybikes, started being imported from China. Currently, alongside Easybikes, motorised rickshaws are also operating.

Initially dependent on imports for batteries and rickshaw parts, Bangladesh now manufactures these three-wheelers domestically.

Around 60 to 70 factories across the country, including those in Dhaka's Keraniganj and Gazipur, manufacture these vehicles. Although many parts are produced locally, some Easybikes are still imported from China.

The Bir Shrestha Shaheed Shipahi Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Dhaka’s Kamalapur, serves as a major market for Easybikes and battery-powered rickshaws.

Autorickshaw markets in Nawabpur, Bangshal, Uttara, and Dhaka’s Mirpur are also significant hubs for these vehicles. Nawabpur, in particular, is renowned for being a major marketplace for the components required to assemble these vehicles.

Stakeholders in this sector estimate there are approximately two million battery-powered rickshaws, Easybikes, and similar vehicles nationwide.

About six million people are involved in this sector, including five million drivers and another one million comprising owners, mechanics, garage owners, those involved in charging, and dealers of batteries and parts. Overall, this sector supports about 30 million people nationwide.

GOVERNMENT AIMS TO ESTABLISH STANDARDS

Millions of battery-operated rickshaws are currently operational in the country without established standards.

Zakia Sultana, senior secretary of the Ministry of Industries, has urged the standard control authority BSTI to regulate their quality.

During a discussion at the BSTI on May 20, Sultana echoed the prime minister's sentiments, saying clear instructions could encourage compliance, as many livelihoods depend on these vehicles.

Regarding BSTI's approach, Md Saidul Islam, director (standards) at the organisation, told bdnews24.com: "Standards for batteries and wheels have been set as individual products. Now, we are tasked with establishing standards for battery-powered rickshaws as integrated electric vehicles."

SM Ferdous Alam, director general of BSTI, said: "We will compile a list of our responsibilities and determine the applicable standards. The remainder will fall under BRTA's jurisdiction."

"Developing these standards requires time and collaboration with experts and committees. It typically takes five to six months," he added.

FEASIBILITY OF ENSURING SAFETY

When asked if making battery-run rickshaws safe is possible, BUET professor Hadiuzzaman replied: "Very possible."

He said current battery-operated rickshaws use 'U' brakes, which consist of two brake pads gripping the wheel rim. While this braking system is suitable for traditional rickshaws or bicycles, the addition of batteries enables the rickshaws to reach speeds of 30-35 kph, necessitating an upgrade in the braking system.

"This braking system is not very effective at these speeds. They need to be upgraded to hydraulic brakes."

Hadiuzzaman also said motor-driven auto rickshaws continue to move even after the brake is pressed because the motor keeps turning. This issue can be resolved by installing a 'power cut' switch.

"The motor stops when you brake, and pressing the accelerator again restarts it. Since these are motorised vehicles and not engine-driven, a clutch cannot be used."

He further explained battery-powered rickshaws often overturn due to their low weight and high centre of gravity.

"Their centre of gravity is too high. When driving at high speeds and taking turns, they can't maintain balance and tend to overturn. To address this, the chassis needs to be made heavier. This can be achieved through research."

He also emphasised the importance of proper battery management for rickshaws and suggested adding solar panels to reduce carbon emissions, lower electricity consumption, and increase rickshaw pullers' income.

However, BUET EEE Professor Ziaur Rahman Khan said: "It's possible to make some design changes to the battery-powered Easybikes, but the motor-driven rickshaws should be phased out."

Prof Khan, who worked on a Bangladesh Energy and Power Research Council project on electric vehicles, said Easybikes have design flaws.

“Their braking system is inadequate, and they lack doors, causing passengers to sit with their legs outside. Improving the braking system, adding doors, and fixing the seating capacity could make them somewhat safer.”

He concluded: "It is impossible to make a pedal rickshaw with a battery and motor safe. Technically, this is not feasible. They should be retired after a certain period."