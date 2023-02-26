    বাংলা

    Stripe's Song of the Day: Phoebe Bridgers - Waiting Room

    The seemingly simple love song is bold, daring, and barefaced in the conviction and intensity of its lyrics and vocals

    Fabian Hasan Khan
    Published : 26 Feb 2023, 02:30 PM
    Updated : 26 Feb 2023, 02:30 PM

    While 'Waiting Room' might seem like the simplest Song of the Day yet, it isn't really simple at all. Written by Phoebe Bridgers at 16, 'Waiting Room' is a love song. Yes, you've heard a thousand love songs, but it's less likely you've heard anything like Bridgers' raw lyrics or the conviction with which she delivers them. The song starts with, "If you were a teacher, I would fail your class, take it over and over 'til you noticed me." Instead of slowing down, the parallels only ramp until they are almost uncomfortably brazen. Despite the high drama, her vocal performance, accompanied by a drowning bass, drums, and serene guitar, makes the words feel honest.

    But while the song is about love, it is also about knowing that some love can never be. She adores the object of her affections intensely but knows that, no matter how much she wishes for it, it won't bring the two of them together. Instead of wallowing in self-pity and moaning about the cruelty of her unrequited feelings, she accepts the situation, saying it is for the best.

    However, the repetition of the line "I know it's for the better" at the end clarifies that while she understands that it cannot happen, she still grieves the missed connection. She isn't moving past the pain but is trying to console herself.

