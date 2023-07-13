Netflix saved the intriguing, nail-biting 'Manifest' from cancellation. Here's why it's worth a watch

It was just another plane ride. But as Montego Airways Flight 828 hit an unusual storm, things took a turn. Lightning danced around the plane like snakes to music. Then it all stopped. When they reconnect with air traffic control, they are diverted by a confused control centre. The NSA puts the 191 passengers on board at a gridlocked airport. Why?

"The problem, ladies and gentlemen, is that your plane departed Montego Bay, Jamaica, on Apr 7, 2013," They explain. "Today is Nov 4, 2018. You've all been missing, presumed dead, for five and a half years."

So starts Manifest, the NBC TV show saved from cancellation by Netflix. The streaming service ensured that the series' many fans – an enthusiastic crowd despite the middling 7.1 IMDb rating – could enjoy a proper conclusion to the tale of Flight 828, one that had kept them biting their nails since 2018.

Unlike other fans, I was lucky to be spared the heartache, tension, and cancellation drama. I caught up with the series near the end of 2021. By then, I had three smashing seasons available and the promise of a riveting final round of episodes to close out the story in 2023. While that may seem daunting for a newcomer, don't worry. Manifest is gripping, edge-of-your-seat television, and it won't take long to get its hooks into you.