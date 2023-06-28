Pedestrian peril: Amid the daily rush, Dhaka drivers never use their brakes

GIVE US A SIGN

In most countries, stop signs are used to designate the proper path through an intersection and ensure traffic moves along it reliably and smoothly. They also help pedestrians cross roads as vehicles slow before and after stop signs.

Bangladesh has a wide range of bilingual road signs. Regulatory signs (stop and give way, give way, no entry, no trucks, no motor vehicles, etc.), warning signs (T-junction, Y-junction, Sharp bends, etc.), indication signs (no through road, pedestrian crossing, parking place, etc.), additional signs (distance, school, flooding, etc.), and traffic signals (rail crossing signals, pedestrian signals) can all be seen on the streets.

But, in most areas, the signs are ignored. Many are not placed appropriately and even more are out of date, making them useless for regulating traffic. If the traffic sign needs of Dhaka's streets were adequately addressed, they would help to self-regulate traffic. Instead of long entanglements that require argument and anger to untangle, traffic issues could be handled naturally.

UNTESTED DRIVERS

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) typically runs with minimal staff, making it an inefficient service provider due to a constant lack of engineers and technicians (Munima, 2020).

The organisation cannot guarantee effective transportation services or route selection, nor can it ensure trained drivers for every vehicle category. Over time, the amount of work on the BRTA's plate has increased, but its workforce still needs to scale up accordingly.

This means the work is not done correctly, even when training drivers or monitoring examinations.

Drivers who lack proper qualifications and credentials are less conscious of their capabilities and limitations and can lead to less safe roads.

UNFIT FOR THE STREET

Another situation where the BRTA has been routinely criticised is its handling of vehicle fitness certificates and its registration of driving licenses.

Many vehicles involved in major traffic accidents did not have the necessary registration, essentially making them unfit for the road. Experts say they are a major cause of such accidents (Akhter, 2022). But, because of ineffective monitoring, enforcement, and issuing such vehicles and drivers are unleashed on the road.

Corruption among law enforcement, BRTA employees, and the politically influential also contribute to the carnage on our roads and highways.