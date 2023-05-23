El Salvador's Alianza handed one-year stadium ban after stampede kills 12

Alianza FC have been handed a one-year stadium ban and fined $30,000, the Salvadoran Football Federation said after at least 12 people died and an unspecified number were injured in a stampede during Saturday's game against Club Deportivo FAS.

Alianza and Club Deportivo were playing the second leg of their playoff quarter-final game at the Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, the country's capital, when play was suspended after a stampede broke out in the general section.

The venue is one of the largest stadiums in Central America and has an official capacity of more than 44,000 fans.