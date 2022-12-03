South Koreans cheer dramatic win, shed joyful tears with Son

The team, and the fans back home, then had to wait an agonising 10 minutes to learn they would progress, when Uruguay beat Ghana but crashed out of the tournament on goal difference with Korea. Cheers erupted from apartment complexes and the streets across South Korea.

"I felt absolutely thrilled - we were cornered going into injury time, and Sonny was running like crazy," said Lee Tae-woo, referring to Tottenham Hotspur striker Son, after watching the game with friends. "I was so nervous but I'm so glad that they made it."

Many on social media circulated Son's interview, in which he said through tears he had not performed well, thanking his team mates for pulling off the dramatic win.

Son posted photos of the team celebrating the victory, commenting on Instagram: "We did not give up and you did not give up on us. I love you, Korea." It fetched more than 3 million "likes" and more than 50,000 cheery replies.

"It was heartbreaking to see him cry and say sorry for his performance, though he did great even with injuries," said Kim Hyun-joo, a Seoul resident who said she was not familiar with football but enjoyed the match.