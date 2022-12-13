France wary of Morocco threat, preparing for wall of noise in semi-final

"Good for them. We have to prepare for the game, but also for the environment of the game."

Captain Hugo Lloris said: "We're going to have to be ready for the noise".

The backing of their fans has been giving Morocco, the first African side in the World Cup last four, extra energy as they beat Belgium, Spain and Portugal on their way to the semi-finals, but France will be ready.

"I admire and respect what they've done here, they owe nothing to chance, they finished top of their group," said Lloris.

"They have a lot of qualities on and off the pitch, in terms of cohesion. The environment will be hostile but we're getting ready, calmly. We'll have to be ready to up our level one more time."

Morocco play a very compact 4-1-4-1 and patience will be key for France, who hope to be the first team to score here against them, as the only time they conceded was through an own goal against Canada.