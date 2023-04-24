Barca edge closer to title with 1-0 win over Atletico

"The team worked well, the fans supported us and we won, that's what matters," Torres told Movistar Plus.

"This victory gives us a lot of confidence going forward. Atletico were on a good run and in good shape, so that makes this win even more important for us."

Barcelona, who had struggled in their last three matches in all competitions without scoring, were dominated by Atletico early in the game.

The visitors, who were on a six-game winning streak, sent the first warning early as Griezmann took advantage of poor control by Sergio Busquets on the edge of the area and unleashed an angled shot that crashed against the crossbar.

However, Barca gradually became more aggressive and took control of the game, with striker Robert Lewandowski wasting two great chances midway through the first half.