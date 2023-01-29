Djokovic gave everything to overcome injury, says coach Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic won a record-extending 10th Australian Open title on Sunday despite battling an injury that would have forced most players to quit, his coach Goran Ivanisevic said, adding that the world number one kept getting "crazier and crazier".

Djokovic, who defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) and won a 22nd Grand Slam title to match Rafa Nadal, has had to deal with suspicion about the severity of his hamstring injury, which he suffered en route to winning the warm-up title in Adelaide.

The 35-year-old Serb said this week that questions over whether he has genuinely been struggling only served to give him extra motivation.