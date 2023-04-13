Courtois hopes Real Madrid won't regret not killing off Chelsea

Comfortable as it may have been for Real Madrid in their 2-0 win over Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said his team mates were annoyed they had not put the tie to bed.

Goals by Karim Benzema and substitute Marco Asensio gave reigning champions Real control in the Spanish capital but with Chelsea down to 10 men for more than half an hour, Courtois said the mood was subdued in the dressing room.