Vintage Azarenka and Tsitsipas surge into Australian Open semis

Victoria Azarenka showed glimpses of the form that took her to the 2012 and 2013 Australian Open titles with a vintage display to reach the semi-finals on Tuesday, before Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his march towards a maiden Grand Slam title.

Twice Grand Slam winner Azarenka meets Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the last four, but it was the end of the road for Sebastian Korda, whose dreams of emulating his famous father ended in pain and disappointment earlier in the day.

Having been beaten in the opening round by Jessica Pegula two years ago, Azarenka gained revenge by dismantling the in-form American third seed 6-4, 6-1 to reach the semi-finals at Melbourne Park for the first time in a decade.

"We had so many rallies and I wanted to try to stay there, take opportunities because she was going to take everything if I don't try to win myself and I'm very proud that I executed my game plan really well," said Azarenka.

The 33-year-old from Belarus was aggression personified in the match but conceded that it was "nerve-racking" to play in front of Rod Laver, the Australian great after whom the main showcourt is named.

"I feel like you want to show your best tennis in front of the best and I hope I did that and you guys enjoyed watching me because I really tried my best," she added.