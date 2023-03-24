My job as France captain is to unify generations, says Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe's main role as France captain will be to link the old and new generations of players in the squad, the Paris St Germain forward said on Thursday in his first news conference since getting the job.

Mbappe was named France captain to replace Hugo Lloris on Tuesday after the 36-year-old goalkeeper announced his international retirement in January.

The 24-year-old Mbappe was given a specific task by coach Didier Deschamps.

"He wants me to be a unifier, to bring my team along with me. I am the link between the generations," Mbappe said.

"I'm captain of my country, it's something you can't shirk. It's a new responsibility. I'm going to take it on naturally, it's not going to change how I play, but maybe the way I behave."